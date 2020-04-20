Bertram’s Brewery Closes
Bertram’s Salmon Valley Brewery & Restaurant in Salmon has closed its doors and is now up for sale.
”We were having economic issues and then COVID-19 hit, and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” owner Nick Bertram explained.
Nick and Helen Bertram opened the brewery in 1998. The Bertrams are natives of Zimbabwe, though they also spent time living in South Africa and Namibia, before they relocated to the United States in the 1980s due to political turmoil. Nick is a former mining geologist.
“Wherever we were, Nick continued his hobby of home brewing, one he had begun with his father years previously,” the brewery’s website explained.
After Bertram’s Brewery opened, it soon became a favorite stop of locals and tourists on their way to and from the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness.
”We really, really appreciate all the support and kind words from the community we’ve received over the years,” Nick said.
In a January 2011 article, Post Register correspondent Laura Zuckerman reported the Betrams were well known for their generosity in the community through their donations to and sponsorship of annual festivals and fundraisers.
Bertram’s was well known for its award-winning beers as well as for its craft root beer.
In the 2011 article Zuckerman noted the brewery had “outlasted the several busts that have plagued the local economy,” but the timing of the novel coronavirus impact was too much to overcome.
The brewery’s last day of business was March 23.
“After 22 years, owning Bertram’s Brewery has been more than a quarter of my life. It’s been really difficult saying good,” Nick said.
Law firm plans new Snake River Landing building
Beard St. Clair Gaffney plans to build a new building at Snake River Landing, the law firm announced Thursday. The building will be 14,500 square feet on a 1.325-acre lot on Pier View Drive. Construction will begin in May. It was designed by Booth Architecture of Pocatello and will be built by Construction Solutions Company of Ammon.
Beard St. Clair Gaffney is a law firm with offices in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello and Victor that specializes in business transactions, real estate, commercial litigation and estate planning.
Risch and Idaho Commerce create small business event
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce announced their new “Support Local Gems” event. “Support Local Gems” encourages Idahoans to support local small businesses “whose operations have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak” on April 24. People can shop at small businesses online, purchase gift cards for future use, order take-out and delivery from restaurants, write reviews online, post on social media in support of a favorite business or by simply thanking businesses they love.
“Idaho small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the backbone of our state’s economy. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has forced widespread closures of small businesses across the Gem State, threatening livelihoods, acute job losses, and imperiling the future of Main Street establishments across the state,” Risch said. “There are many ways to support these businesses, on Friday, April 24th, I invite you to find a way to express your support for the small businesses that power our economy and make our communities thrive.”
Two business webinars launch this week
Eastern Idaho Public Health will host a webinar to provide businesses with information on how to implement public health measures in order to safely operate during the pandemic. They will cover safety for food establishments on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and “Reopening after Idaho’s Stay Home Order: Business Operating Plans & Economic Recovery” on Wednesday at 3 p.m. More information on the webinars can be found at https://eiph.idaho.gov/
Idaho Small Business Development Center will also launch a webinar this week. This week’s webinar will discuss updates on the CARES Act and Loans as well as “social media strategies in a quarantined economy.” It will take place on Thursday between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested must register ahead of time at https://idahosbdc.org/regional-training/
