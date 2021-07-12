Blue Cross of Idaho is opening a new district office in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the office at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is located at 3630 S. 25th E., Suite 1. An open house for the office will follow the ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The new facility will include account management, sales support and customer service for Blue Cross of Idaho members in the Idaho Falls area, according to a Blue Cross news release.
Blue Cross of Idaho is also sponsoring team cap night at the Idaho Falls Chukars game against the Ogden Raptors on Thursday. Festivities begin at Melaleuca Field at 6 p.m., and Paul Zurlo, president of Health Markets for Blue Cross of Idaho, will throw out the first pitch at 7 p.m.
The new office celebrates the insurance company’s commitment to Idaho Falls, the release said. Blue Cross of Idaho announced in June that the company signed the naming sponsorship of the conference center in Idaho Falls’ upcoming Mountain America Center.
Utah-based nursing school coming to Idaho Falls
A new nursing school, which opened in Idaho Falls last fall, will host a grand opening and open house on Wednesday.
Eagle Gate College, a for-profit nursing school that first started in Utah, will host visitors from noon to 3 p.m. The school is located at 1592 E. 17th St. in the former Sports Authority store location.
The college also has campuses in Boise and the Utah cities of Provo, Layton and Murray. Its parent company is Unitek Learning, founded in 1992.
Students enrolled at Eagle Gate can attain a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a Master of Science in nursing and enroll in a master’s entry program in nursing. Students also can enroll in a medical assisting program and become a licensed practical nurse at the college.
Visitors can tour the campus for free lunch, courtesy of the school. Food trucks, cotton candy, refreshments, prizes and giveaways will be available at the grand opening.
Italian Mama Fla restaurant
opening delayed to end of July
An anticipated restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisine in Idaho Falls is expecting a July opening.
Mama Fla is opening at the end of July at 385 River Parkway, next to the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
The owners are Marco and Flaminia Assirelli. They are from Rome and moved to Idaho Falls less than two years ago, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
The couple owned a version of the restaurant when they lived in Rome and wanted to open one in Idaho Falls because there are no other authentic Italian eating establishments around. The menu will consist of Italian dishes based mostly in Rome.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with take-out and delivery options available for customers. Mama Fla was originally going to open in June but the date got pushed back.
In the meantime, locals can get a sneak peek at the food that will be served at the restaurant by finding Flaminia Assirelli on Saturday mornings at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market.
