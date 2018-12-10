Bodifi, a locally owned gym, formerly known as World Gym, with locations in Ammon and Rexburg, is opening its third location in Idaho Falls.
The new gym will be located at 1745 W. Broadway in the space formerly occupied by Marketplace Home Furnishings at Westfield Plaza.
Bodifi’s owner, Brian Ball, said the new location will be more convenient for members who live and/or work on the west side of town, which has been an underserved market.
“That’s what our customers want,” Ball said. “They want the ability to work out near home and work. This gives them the option to work out at either location.”
Ball said that Westfield Plaza, a shopping center with an Albertson’s and Ace Hardware, among other businesses, will provide ample parking for gym members.
“There’s a lot of parking,” he said. “That’s a need for any health club is a lot of parking.”
Ball said he hopes Bodifi Idaho Falls will open sometime this month but will definitely be open by Jan. 1.
Registration open for Idaho Falls Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Course
TechHelp, a Boise-based manufacturing education organization, is offering a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification course at the Idaho State University, Idaho Falls campus, starting Jan. 24.
Participants will learn Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma principles using the DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve and control) process, according to a TechHelp news release.
The series will include four full-day training sessions, which will take place every three weeks to allow for project work in between sessions.
Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate from Boise State University, the news release said.
Scholarships of 50 percent are available for small rural businesses.
The class is available to 20 students. Register at techhelp.regfox.com/lssgbidahofalls2019.
Forbes names Jackson Hole Mountain Resort best ski resort in North America
For the eighth year in a row, Forbes Magazine named Jackson Hole Mountain Resort the top ski resort in North America in its annual top 10 rankings.
Ski resorts are ranked by Forbes based on snowfall, terrain, crowds and town ambiance.
“JHMR being named the #1 ski resort for the eighth year in a row is a great honor for Jackson Hole as Forbes considers the entire resort experience from terrain and snowfall to lifts and ease of access,” said the resort’s president Mary Kate Buckley in a news release.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opened last weekend its aerial tram and sublette chairlift, after the mountain received 113 inches of snowfall this year to date.
Comprehensive Care Clinics to host ribbon-cutting, holiday party at new location
Comprehensive Care Clinics, a physicians’ office that treats a multitude of chronic diseases, is hosting next week a ribbon-cutting ceremony and holiday party at its new office at 3302 Valencia Drive in Idaho Falls.
The celebration, which is hosted in partnership with Bingham Healthcare and Eagle Rock Surgery Center, will include a Female Veterans Memorial unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. and a reception and open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a Comprehensive Care Clinics news release.
“There will be food, fun and live entertainment — including visits from special guests from the North Pole, so bring the kids,” the release said.
Rexburg Farmer Merchant Awards nominations being accepted
Nominations for the Rexburg Farmer Merchant Awards are due Jan. 4.
The awards are a recognition of outstanding community members, a Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce news release said. The event features silent and live auctions, dinner. The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. March 14 at Madison High School, 2300 University Blvd. in Rexburg.
Nominations can be made by dropping them off at the chamber office, 167 West Main, suite 2, emailing them to info@rexburgchamber.com faxing them to 356-5799.
For information, go to bit.ly/farmer-merchant.
