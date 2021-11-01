The owners of Wood Funeral Home, Brian and Kayla Wood, are nearing completion on a multipurpose event center, known as the Brickyard Event Center, at 1025 S. Ammon Road, across the street from its funeral home and cremation center.
While the event center is being built to host a variety of events, from birthdays to reunions, it will have features to accommodate grieving families holding celebrations of life.
The Woods had seen an increase in need for such as facility as more people depart from church-and-pew funerals and also are seeking something other than funeral home chapel settings for celebrations of life.
As it happened a few years back, a real estate agent contacted the Wood family to alert them to a listing of a neighboring property that extended across three lots. The Woods decided to purchase two of the three lots available, the first in 2018 and the second in 2019, and later had them rezoned into a single commercial lot; once that was completed, the planning for the event center project got underway.
The Woods hired an architect, contractor and took the necessary steps to make the event center a reality. The building is inching close to completion with hopes that the weather will allow the Brickyard Event Center to open in January.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices comes to Snake River Landing
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices SilverHawk Realty has opened an office in Snake River Landing.
The Berkshire Hathaway group is well established in the Boise Valley and recently expanded to Sun Valley and now Idaho Falls, according to a company news release. The Idaho Falls office, known as Berkshire Hathaway HS SilverHawk Realty East Idaho, is the second joint venture to join forces with Silverhawk Realty and Tracy Kasper. The first was Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sun Valley Properties.
The Idaho Falls office is led by longtime Idaho Falls real estate leader, Julie Anglesey, who will serve as designated broker and co-owner, along with Tracy Kasper, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty’s Boise Office and co-owner of its Sun Valley Properties office. Anglesey has more than 14 years of experience serving Idaho Falls area clients, builders and commercial real estate markets, the release said. Prior to her real estate career, she earned her bachelor of arts in commercial recreation and tourism from the University of Utah and utilized it to manage Mountain River Ranch, her family’s business for 22 years.
“We are excited for this announcement and to watch Julie Anglesey and her clients thrive in the real estate field,” said Eric Isom, chief development officer of Snake River Landing, in the release. “We are honored that she chose Snake River Landing as the location of her new office.”
Berkshire Hathaway HS SilverHawk Realty’s is at 901 Pier View, suite 106. Its phone number is 208-913-2447. For information, visit bhhs.silverhawkrealtyeastidaho.com
The Egyptian Coffee Shop now open
Terri Ireland, the owner of Healing Hands Metaphysical Store at 429 B St. in Idaho Falls, has branched out with the Egyptian Coffee Shop, which offers a unique twist on the traditional shop. The Egyptian is open until 10 p.m., which is considered late in the coffee business. Pair that with the 7 a.m. opening, and The Egyptian will be a coffee hangout for people of all ages.
Ireland conducted a soft opening on Oct. 26, and the shop will be open for its full hours starting Saturday, Nov. 6. The Egyptian will have the industry standard of free Wi-Fi and coffee, but will offer an extended menu with food, Italian sodas, ice cream and psychedelic water. The psychedelic water is a soda water with fruit juices in it and is claimed to have similar affect of wine without the alcohol.
The Egyptian is located at 475 Park Ave.
November Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Out of the Box Lunch runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. today, Nov. 2, at Westbank, 525 River Parkway.
Featured businesses are BBSI, Brickhouse Recovery, Elevate Academy, East Idaho Youth Homes, Bank of Commerce and The Little Gym.
The cost is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a pair of Ribbon-Cutting ceremonies on Thursday:
• BBSI, 4-5 p.m., 957 Pier View Drive
• Beard, St. Clair, Gaffney Attorneys, 4:30-5:30 p.m., 957 Pier View Drive
