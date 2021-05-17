Businesses supporting businesses is, well, just good for business. And in Idaho Falls, partnerships between local businesses and nonprofits are blooming as we approach the Memorial Day kick-off heading into summer.
Curtiss-Wright partners with Idaho Women’s Business Center
The Idaho Women’s Business Center will celebrate a new partnership this week with the engineering firm Curtiss-Wright by hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration at noon on Wednesday, May 19.
Curtiss-Wright, located in the Snake River Landing at 1350 Whitewater Drive, has donated a generous piece of its office space to the nonprofit Idaho Women’s Business Center. On Wednesday, state and local leadership will usher in another chapter for the growing nonprofit whose Idaho Falls-based office opened less than a year ago with the support of a grant from Idaho National Laboratory.
“This is just a really nice fit,” said Theresa Sutter, Curtiss-Wright’s general manager, of welcoming the Women’s Business Center into its work space. “Curtiss-Wright has been operating in Idaho Falls for 45 years and we are pleased to extend this kind of support to an organization that continues to empower and lift up the Idaho workforce, particularly women pursuing their professional goals.”
The Women’s Business Center provides a variety of services, including support for small business loan applications, business counseling, mentoring and peer-to-peer learning. The Idaho Women’s Business Center also has offices in Nampa, Boise, Twin Falls and Moscow.
The Idaho Women’s Business Center in Idaho Falls was awarded a $20,000 grant for the “44 in 22” project launching this year from INL. The “44 in 22” program strives to support business-minded women in all 44 Idaho counties by 2022 through engagement with local professionals and educators.
Knocking it outta the park
The Idaho Falls Chukars and Bingham Healthcare announce a new, multiyear agreement. The physicians at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will serve as the official team doctors and will provide medical care and treatment for injuries. The agreement also includes full-time sports medicine coverage by certified athletic trainers for practices and home and away games.
“We are excited to enter this agreement with Bingham Healthcare. This partnership will provide our athletes with world-class training and medical care for many years to come,” said Kevin Greene, president of the Idaho Falls Chukars in a news release. “Our friends at Bingham Healthcare are truly great community partners.”
The Chukars will host an exhibition game Wednesday, May 19, against the Boise Hawks and then will kick off a 96-game season with opening night, Saturday, May 22, against the Billings Mustangs. For schedule or ticket information, visit bit.ly/Chukars.
“This is going to be a great season,” said Katie Berglund, a certified athletic trainer with Bingham Healthcare, in the release. “I’m excited to work with these high-level athletes in helping them play at the top of their ability and in helping the team succeed.”
Lend a hand through United Ways of eastern Idaho
The United Way is offering a fantastic way for you and your co-workers to reach out beyond your cubicle. The United Way of Southeastern Idaho (in Pocatello) and the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County (in Idaho Falls) are coming together to collaborate jointly on their first-ever regionwide Day of Action on Friday, May 21.
The organizations will host a number of volunteer opportunities in Southeast and East Idaho. Volunteer opportunities specific to Idaho Falls may be found at unitedwayif.org/day-action.
Some examples of projects that will be taking place during the Day of Action in Idaho Falls include a beautification project of Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, taking inventory of disaster supplies for the American Red Cross, yardwork and landscaping at the LIV Teen Center, help with produce, dairy, and food give-away at Salvation Army and spring cleaning at the Center for Hope. Virtual projects are also available including producing senior activity kits and educational to-go kits.
Questions? Contact Christine Leusch at 208-522-2674 or email cleusch@unitedwayif.org.