Fluor Idaho recently signed a mentor-protégé agreement with MarCom. As part of the agreement, Fluor Idaho will “provide both onsite work experience for employees of MarCom and business development expertise to enhance that small company’s ability to bid on future federal contracts," according to a press release.
Fluor Idaho's goal with the mentoring agreement is to increase the number of local companies that can provide services to the Department of Energy.
Fluor Idaho, a company that manages the Department of Energy's cleanup operation at the desert site west of Idaho Falls, has long worked with the DOE.
“It really is an honor to have the ability to work with these guys. It’s kind of the DOE version of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. It’s going to open many doors for us,” said Marcella Medor, MarCom’s president.
Earlier this year, MarCom was named the Department of Energy’s Small Business of the Year. The company “provides management, administrative, engineering, nuclear-operations, and health-and-safety services to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sites around the United States,” according to MarCom’s website. Ninety percent of its business comes from the DOE. Sites the DOE has employed the company on include Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in New York, the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky, and Department of Energy's Idaho site, with heavy involvement in the Fluor Idaho-run Idaho Cleanup Project.
Motor Vu hosts live concert
The Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls will host a live performance later this month. While the drive-in theater has hosted music concerts broadcast from other locations throughout the summer, this will be its second in-person concert.
As a way to bring entertainment in a socially-distant way, David Archeleta will sing for an automobile-bound audience at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Tickets went on sale Friday. General admission is $165 per car and $300 for VIP tickets.
Attendees will be assigned a car stall that they must stay within except to use the bathroom, though sitting in truck beds is allowed. Concessions and merchandise can be delivered to vehicles.
David Archeleta is a singer who rose to fame after competing on the seventh season of the television show American Idol.
“Idaho, I’m so excited to do my first ever drive-in show … I’m just excited to get to do a show with a band in Idaho Falls,” said Archeleta in a video.
More information can be found at motorvu.us.
Arby’s opening in Rigby
A new Arby’s will open Sept. 14 in Rigby. The fast food restaurant will be located in a 2,100-square-foot building at 445 Farnsworth Way. The restaurant is being opened by Ray Pocock, who owns the Arby’s located in Rexburg as well. Beginning Sept. 14, the Arby’s will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Sundays.
The restaurant is currently taking applications for new employees.
EIRMC receives award for stroke care
The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has received the Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association for its “commitment to quality stroke care.”
EIRMC was recognized for its “proper use of medications and treatments,” patient recovery speeds, reduction of death and disability among stoke patients and quality follow-up care.
Chamber of Commerce
prepares for golf tournament
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament Friday at the Idaho Falls Country Club. Teams of four can compete for cash prizes of between $500 to $2,000. All proceeds will benefit the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is still looking for additional teams and sponsors. Those interested can learn more at idahofallschamber.com/golf-tournament/
