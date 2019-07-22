The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards.
The awards recognize 10 young professionals in eastern Idaho for distinction in their careers, community service and education. Recipients are nominated by co-workers, managers and business associates.
“We want to acknowledge people who are making this community a great place to live,” said Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Last year, the Chamber received about 40 nominations for the awards. Eleven, rather than the traditional 10, nominees were selected. Jesse Brown, a 21-year-old Idaho Falls resident who died of complications from cancer on Aug. 30, received a Distinguished Under 40 award.
Schwarze said anybody can be nominated for an award, the only requirement being that they have distinguished themselves as an employee and community member. They can be “the oil change guy at a car dealership or the guy who discovered ‘nano quarks’ at INL,” Schwarze said.
“It could be education, job performance, community service, any number of things,” he said. “They just have to be distinguished in their field.”
To nominate a colleague, fill out an application at idahofallschamber.com/trc-distinguished-40. The application requires an essay of up to 300 words about why the colleague deserves to receive a Distinguished Under 40 award.
Nomination applications are open until Aug. 16.
Winners will be announced in early September.
A Distinguished Under 40 awards luncheon will be held at noon on Sept. 24 at The Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave., Idaho Falls. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members. To buy tickets, visit idahofallschamber.com/event/distinguished-under-40.
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will sponsor the luncheon.
More than 40 employers to attend hiring event
More than 40 employers will attend an upcoming Idaho Department of Labor hiring event this week in Idaho Falls, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday on the grass between Bonneville High School and Rocky Mountain Middle School. The schools are located at 3165 E. Iona Road.
Employers range “from school districts and colleges to military recruiters, local and federal government, private companies, employment agencies and more,” the release said. “Many positions are available and span a variety of occupations.”
Job seekers should bring resumes and prepare to interview with employers, the release said.
For information, contact Mike Brown at 208-557-2500 (ext. 3437) or michael.brown@labor.idaho.gov.
West Broadway McDonald’s to undergo major renovation
McDonald’s, at 1485 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, may undergo major renovations, according to a city building permit application.
The permit application, which has yet to be approved by the city, shows the proposed project will cost $600,000.
Plans indicate the fast food restaurant will add a baked goods counter, an expansion of breakfast options that McDonald’s has deployed over the last year at remodeled locations.
The co-owner listed on the permit application did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Bank of Idaho Holding Co. announces private placement
Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the parent company of Bank of Idaho, has completed a $15 million private placement of its capital stock.
The investor in the private placement consisted of certain affiliates of Castle Creek Capital LLC, “a well-established, sophisticated institutional investor that specializes in the community banking sector,” a bank news release said. Proceeds from the private placement will be used to facilitate strategic initiatives and support the company’s organic growth and market expansion activities throughout the state of Idaho, the release said.
“We are excited to see the opportunities these resources will bring us as we strive to further differentiate ourselves as the preferred financial institution for small business banking throughout the state,” Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho’s president and CEO, said in the release.
Taste of Downtown happening this weekend
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development corporation will host the fifth annual Taste of Downtown event this weekend.
Attendees will be able to taste samples from some of Idaho Falls downtown restaurants and purchase goods from vendors. There will also be live music.
Restaurant tasting tickets are $1 each.
Taste of Downtown is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the 300 block of Park Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.