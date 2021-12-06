The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Out of the Box Lunch at The Westbank in Idaho Falls today. Out of the Box Lunches provide an opportunity for members of the community to network and connect with others in business.
To attend an Out of the Box Lunch, meals must be purchased. Chamber members and non-members alike are invited to participate. Luncheon prices are $12 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at idahofallschamber.com.
The Westbank is located at 595 River Parkway.
Chamber Blood Drive is Thursday
The Chamber of Commerce also will hold a blood drive on Thursday in order to “give the gift of life” to those in need of blood. The blood drive runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Donation Center located at 1165 E. 17th St.
Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increased need for blood and shortages remain despite all efforts made to alleviate them. Currently, the American Red Cross is providing $10 Amazon gift cards to those who register to donate blood via its website, as well as an opportunity to win a free private screening of the new “Matrix Resurrections” for the winner in addition to 50 guests.
Requirements to donate including being between the ages of 16 and 60 in good health, feeling well, not donated in the last 56 days, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Other eligibility factors include whether the donor has received a tattoo within a certain amount of time, blood pressure and medications.
Schedule a time slot to donate via the Red Cross’ website redcross.org.
Hope Lunches benefit Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls
The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is continuing its Hope Lunch campaign with partner Elevation Labs. Hope Lunches allow members of the community and businesses to support Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls by donating the cost of one lunch.
According to the Chamber’s website, “Every $1 donated can be turned into $4.80 worth of food. Currently, the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls serves 850 families each month. 42% of their clients are under the age of 18, 72% of those are under the age of 13.”
Last year in the inaugural year of the Hope Lunch, the fundraiser generated $14,000 for the Community Food Basket, and it aspires to surpass that number this year. Donations can be delivered to 365 River Parkway in Idaho Falls.
Business After Hours
Bank of Idaho will host the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for this month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16.
The banks is located at 399 N. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.