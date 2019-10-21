Citizens Community Bank employees spent a day donating their time and energy on Oct. 9 to projects in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Chubbuck and Pocatello. As part of the bank’s Day of Service, more than 100 bank employees volunteered with 14 service projects and 10 nonprofit organizations.
“Everyone showed up ready to work,” said Joyce Blanscett who does community relations for the Citizens Community Bank. “No one called in sick or took an extra vacation day,”
Beneficiary organizations and projects were chosen through “outreach interviews” done by bank officials, which allowed them to assess community needs and decide how best to help.
The selected service projects included helping at the food bank and thrift store of The Family Crisis Center in Rexburg, painting an apartment and making children’s blankets for The Haven Shelter in Idaho Falls, and cleaning the YMCA sports complex in Ammon. Despite running into some snow, the day turned out to be a success.“It was such a great experience to be able to serve the community,” said Blanscett, who helped install a new pantry at a senior citizen center in Pocatello.
Blanscett explained that many organizations are so busy covering the larger needs of an area, it’s not always easy for them to complete less pressing tasks, such as repainting or yard work.“These places don’t always have the time and manpower for smaller projects,” Blancett said.
This was the bank’s first Day of Service, but bank leaders plan to make it an annual event.
Annual business conference slated Nov. 7
RizeCon, Idaho Fall’s annual business conference, will be held Nov. 7 and 8 at the Chief’s Event Center in the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall.
The event will feature five keynote speakers, 17 “Master Class Breakout Sessions,” and a community discussion. This year’s keynote speakers are: Jeff Newgard, president & CEO of the Bank of Idaho; Mike McHargue, an organizational health expert; Alex Boyé, a singer and actor; Mitch Mathews, a former professional football player; and Katie Liljenquist, a negotiation expert. Attendees will also be able to attend a VIP breakfast, VIP Lounge entertainment, VIP mix and mingle, and the RizeX networking luncheon. Tickets can be purchased at rizecon.io.
INL offers tech-based economic
development grant program
Idaho National Laboratory’s 2020 Technology-based Economic Development Campaign grant program is seeking applications from nonprofit organizations. This campaign accepts “projects aimed at stimulating regional economic development, technology-based economic development, talent pipeline and entrepreneurship throughout Idaho,” according to the INL website.
An INL news release says it specifically would like projects that:
— Support the INL missions related to energy, environment, and national security.
— Ultimately benefit INL and its ability to attract and maintain talent in Idaho.
— Strengthen energy, advanced manufacturing, and cyber security supply chains.
Last year, INL gave $618,700 to technology-based economic development programs, community giving, and K-12 STEM education programs, according to its 2018 economic summary. The deadline for 2020 donation requests is Nov. 15 and those accepted will be notified by Dec. 17.Interested nonprofits can begin the application process by visiting the “Economic and Workforce Development” page of the INL website.
Ribbon cutting
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday at the office of Robert L. Coray M.D., F.A.C.S., 859 S. Yellowstone Highway, Ste. 3301, in Rexburg.
