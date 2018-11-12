The Idaho Falls City Council last week unanimously approved a lease agreement for a new restaurant and concession in the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
Tailwind, a Denver and Wilmington, N.C.-based company with concessions in 20 airports around the country, signed a five-year lease for both the pre-security restaurant and bar space downstairs and the post-security concession space upstairs.
"We specialize in regional airports," said Tailwind president Jeff Switzer. "That airport fits our model, with the size and demographic. That size airport is exactly what we look for."
Tailwind is replacing Kathryn's Lounge, a locally owned business that has operated concessions in the airport for almost two decades. Kathryn's was asked to vacate after its owner failed to re-sign the lease for the space.
The airport released a request for proposals for new concessions in August.
Airport Director Rick Cloutier said he was looking for a restaurant that could meet requirements for minimum annual revenue (including a percentage of profits that goes to the airport), specific hours of operation based on flight schedules and a commitment to make out-of-pocket improvements to concession area.
Tailwind agreed to spend about $150,000 in upgrades, including kitchen and bar renovations to the snack bar in the post-security area, which currently doesn’t serve hot food, Cloutier said.
“We were looking for something that’s going to bring the concessions to a new level at the airport,” he said. “More choices, more opportunities for different types of food, one that’s going to do an expansion up in the gate area.”
Tailwind will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, including coffee, smoothies, cold sandwiches, hamburgers and it will have a kids' menu, Switzer said.
"Over time that airport will grow," Switzer said. "As it grows, we can grow with it and expand out offerings."
The concession is expected to open Dec. 1.
Tailwind is hiring cooks, cashiers and bartenders. The concessionaire hopes to hire 15 local employees, Switzer said. Interested candidates can apply via email at info@tailwindconcessions.com.
Rexburg Motorsports to host food drive Saturday
Rexburg Motorsports is hosting a food drive on Saturday outside of Broulim's in Rexburg.
The event is called Stuff the Side-by-Side Food Drive and donations will be stuffed in a Honda Pioneer Side-by-Side, an off-road utility vehicle.
The utility vehicle can hold up to 1,000 pounds of donations and Rexburg Motorsports is hoping to exceed that capacity during the event, according to a news release.
"We're always looking for ways to help out the community," said Rexburg Motorsports owner Mike Vickers in the release. "This seemed like a fun way to accomplish that and to encourage others to get involved."
Stuff the Side-by-Side will benefit the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP), a nonprofit that provides direct aid and crises intervention services to eastern Idaho families in need.
The EICAP Rexburg Outreach Office is requesting new and unopened food and household items be donated. Examples include canned chicken, canned fruit, cereal, bath soap, laundry soap, dish soap, cleaning supplies and other hygiene items.
All donations will be distributed to Madison County families in need.
The food drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. To donate, find the utility vehicle in the Rexburg Broulim's parking lot and place donations inside.
Yarn Connection moves to First Street after 22 years downtown
The Yarn Connection, a locally owned store that sells yarn for knitting and crocheting, has moved to a new location near 1st Street, after 22 years in downtown Idaho Falls.
The store was on Park Avenue for 11 years and in another downtown location for 11 years before that, according to the owner Tish Vawter.
Vawter said she lost her lease at the old location. She was sad to leave downtown but is happy in the new spot near First Street.
"I have great parking here now," Vawter said. "I was very sad to leave downtown. I think (it's) for the better because customers can find parking close by."
The new location, at 140 S. Freeman Ave., is surrounded by other retailers, such as Classic Interiors and Ashley Home Furniture, which should be good for business, Vawter said.
The Yarn Connection is hosting a grand reopening Nov. 24 in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.
"Some of my vendors will have promotions and we'll have in-store promotions," Vawter said.
She added, "We'll have treats as well."
Firehouse Subs coming to I.F.
Firehouse Subs, a national sandwich chain, is coming to Idaho Falls.
Chris Morris, an Idaho Falls resident, filed a city building permit application this month for a Firehouse Subs with an estimated valuation of $250,000.
Firehouse Subs is a national sandwich shop franchise, founded by former firefighter brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen. The franchise has expanded to 45 states since its founding in 1994.
The Idaho Falls location will be the first in the city but the fifth in the state. There are locations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Meridian and Pocatello.
The new sandwich shop will be at 435 S. Utah Ave., according to the permit application.
