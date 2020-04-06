Pristine Cleaning Supply, LLC has leased the 4,286 square feet of retail space that was formerly the Payless Shoes location at 425 N. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. TOK also facilitated Parkway Eyecare’s renewal of its lease of the 1,400 square feet of retail space in Parkway Plaza.
Smith’s closesSmith’s Food and Drug opens for the last time on Tuesday. Its employees stopped restocking some time ago, leaving the store emptier and emptier each day. According to Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager, the reason for the closing was due to the close proximity of Fred Meyer. Smith’s and Fred Meyer are both owned by Kroger. Fred Meyer recently underwent a renovation in preparation for anticipated extra customers due to the closing of Smith’s.
Businesses add sneeze guardsWith social distancing in full effect due to the coronavirus, businesses have sought ways to protect both employees and customers. Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger and Albertsons have all added sneeze guards to their checkout lanes.
Chamber of Commerce puts out business resourcesThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has put out three guides for businesses affected by COVID-19. The first is a guide to paid leave for employers. The second is a guide to the employee retention tax credit for employers. The third is a guide to economic injury disaster loans. Those can all be found at idahofallschamber.com/chamber/covid-19.