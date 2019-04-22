Colliers International, a real estate services and investment management company, is hosting Wednesday its first ever business and economic summit in eastern Idaho, called the Eastern Idaho Outlook.
Colliers, which has hosted a similar event in Boise, will provide market insights on the region and host a panel discussion with business leaders.
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho is a partner for the event.
“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together to talk about the economic forecast,” said Dana Kirkham, CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, who will give a presentation at the summit. “What does it look like 5 and 10 years from now?”
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho provided data sets for economic forecasts, Kirkham said.
“I’ll be providing a brief overview of eastern Idaho,” Kirkham said. “It’s a good way to brand the eastern part of the state.”
The data and statistics help eastern Idahoans better understand who they are economically Kirkham said. The data will show industry expansions and job creation forecasts.
Presenters also will highlight the region’s five key industrial sectors, although Kirkham didn’t say what those are. “We want people to come and find out,” she said.
Additionally, there will be a panel of eastern Idaho business leaders, who will discuss “why they chose eastern Idaho and why they’ve been successful here,” Kirkham said.
The event starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and will be held at Shoshone-Bannock Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall.
The event is open to the public and admission is free.
New thrift store opens on 1st Street
A new thrift store is open on 1st Street in Idaho Falls.
The store, called 1st Street Thrift and located at 200 1st St., is operated by Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, a religious nonprofit organization.
According to the organization’s website, the thrift store is meant to provide financial support for the rescue mission, provide clothing an other items to needy through voucher programs and provide a thrift store to the community.
New car wash under construction in Idaho Falls
A new car wash is coming to Idaho Falls at the intersection of South Yellowstone Highway and Sunnyside Road.
Pony Express Car Wash, under construction at 3330 S. Yellowstone Highway, is owned by brothers Kyle and Travis Benson.
A Pony Express recently opened in Chubbuck, according to the Idaho State Journal, and the brothers plan to open another in Ammon.
The car wash has an environmentally friendly approach, using recycled water, the Idaho State Journal reported.
“We’re bringing a different model to the community than what is already existing,” Kyle Benson told the Idaho State Journal. “We have a high focus on water reclamation and water reuse.”
Single washes range from $8 to $16, according to the company’s website. Monthly memberships, with unlimited washes, are also available, ranging from $19.95 to $29.95 per month.
