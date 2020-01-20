Comfort Construction recently purchased approximately 50 acres of land on Township Road in Idaho Falls. TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction through broker Dustin Mortimer.“It’s still in the planning stages, but you’ll probably see dirt moving in summer or fall of 2020,” Mortimer said. “This is a fantastic purchase. It’s a great part of town. It’s still part of Idaho Falls, but more on the outside.”Comfort Construction is planning to turn 10 to 15 acres into single-family homes with the remaining acres mainly going toward homes geared toward 55-plus seniors“We felt that there was a need for senior homes,” Comfort Construction vice-president Erin Cannon said. “It’s a really good piece for that because it’s close to hospitals, medical facilities, golf courses, and a commercial area.”Cannon said the person from whom Comfort Construction purchased the land retained 10 acres. Those 10 acres are likely to become a commercial development area.
Chamber of Commerce Foundation recognizes Idaho Falls’
Schwarze
On Jan. 16, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recognized Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze for his participation in the Institute for Organization Management in a news release.
Schwarze has served as the CEO for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau since March 2017. Schwarze recently completed his third year at the Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program.
“Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates,” the release said.
The Institute’s curriculum consists of four one-week sessions at different university locations. Each year, participants attend a different session. This year, Schwarze attended the session at the University of Arizona.
Idaho Central Credit Union exceeds $5 billion in assetsOn Jan. 2, Idaho Central Credit Union announced its assets have exceeded $5 billion, a credit union news release said. As the largest financial institution chartered by the state of Idaho, the company employs more than 1,200 people and has more than 380,000 members at 37 locations. Idaho Central Credit Union is the state’s top lender for auto loans and mortgages.
This announcement comes on the heels of the credit union’s recent release of a grant program through which it will give every high school in Idaho a free online financial education tool for teachers to use with their students. Students can receive Stukent’s Mimic Personal Finance simulation and curriculum free for five years.
“ICCU partnered with Stukent, based in Idaho Falls, because the two company missions are aligned, and ICCU had the vision to bring financial literacy to all Idaho high school students,” a combined news release from the two companies said.
The Mimic Personal Finance simulation gives students hands-on experience in personal finance and decision-making, the release said. It creates an environment where students’ choices dictate the learning experience.
To apply for the Mimic Personal Finance grant, visit stukent.com/iccu/.
Winterbrew to raise money for downtownThe Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation will host the downtown Winterbrew from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. The event is planned to raise money for the corporation’s efforts to enhance downtown Idaho Falls.
The brew fest will include beer on tap from Idaho Brewing Company and Snow Eagle Brewing. Downtown Development will be putting out games such as beer pong, Jenga and cornhole. Jensen Buck and Almost Famous will be performing. Admission is $15 for three beer tokens. Admission for non-drinkers is $5.
