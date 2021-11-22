Craters of the Moon/Arco Kampgrounds of America was awarded the KOA President’s Award for 2022 at its international convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 16.
The awards are given to “those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests,” a KOA news release said.
“Our campground owners and their employees are dedicated to ensuring each and every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience, so it’s a pleasure to recognize their work,” Toby O’Rourke, CEO and president of KOA, said in the release. “These awards are driven by camper feedback and, especially in a year with a higher number of new campers, it points to the work that’s been done to ensure each guest has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”
The Craters of the Moon/Arco KOA offers cabins and pull-through camping spots that will fit a 75-foot-long RV and provides campers with a quiet place to rest for their next adventure. Other amenities include cable TV, a heated pool and Wi-Fi.
Idaho Falls Power wins awards for communications
The Northwest Public Power Administration has recognized Idaho Falls Power with multiple awards as part of the organization’s 28th annual Excellence in Communications competition.
Idaho Falls Power received a first-place award for its customer newsletters, second-place honors in annual reports and in the “Wild Card Category” for its “Fiber Ambulance” promotion and a third place for its website.
The competition involved a record-breaking number of entries with 304, up from 257 in the past. Idaho Falls Power was listed in the second-largest category among the four established which were based on the size of population that they service.
Ribbon cutting
• T-Mobile Hometown Expert, noon, today, at the Eastern Idaho Visitor Information Center, 355 River Parkway.
Downtown holiday events
The holiday season in downtown Idaho Falls starts Friday with horse-drawn trolley rides from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the lighting of the trees from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that evening. Skyline High School’s Strings Orchestra will perform live leading up to the arrival of special guests brought in on the trolley. Sara Prentice, chairwoman of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, will deliver the Shop Small Proclamation from Mayor Rebecca Casper’s office. Members of the Idaho National Guard will present the colors, and Carmen Peters will sing the National Anthem, the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation website said.
As the clock approaches 6 p.m., a countdown will start and all the city lights will go dark and the lighting ceremony will begin with the tree “Honoring Idaho’s Brave” as the centerpiece. The tree will be decorated in red, white and blue, with ornaments representing all branches of the U.S. military, ornaments for each Battalion of the Idaho Army National Guard, and one for each Gold Star Soldier since 9/11. Finalizing the tree will be purple ribbons representing those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
The following day is “Shop Small Businesses Saturday.”
Trolley rides will continue each Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18.
