While trick-or-treating is just for kids, that doesn’t mean there’s no fun for adults this coming Halloween weekend.
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation will host the Crawl-O-Ween Pub Crawl from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 30.
Participating adults can visit all the pubs, restaurants and bars featured on the coupon/ticket for special discounts. (Those 21 and over who plan to drink must make sure they still look like their photo ID in order to be served.) Coupon sheets unlock the specials at each participating location.
Coupon sheets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance. For information, call the Downtown Development Corp. at 208-535-0399.
New this year is a costume contest. A coupon is required to enter the costume contest. Four categories — scariest, best couple costume, funniest and most creative — will be judged. Each category will be awarded a winner and $50 downtown gift certificate. The grand prize winner overall will be awarded a $100 downtown gift certificate. Winners are to be announced via the Facebook event page/IFDDC Facebook by 10 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Brio Bowls by Keiko opens in I.F.
Brio Bowls by Keiko is now selling açaí bowls inside The Cookie Place in the Teton Plaza on 17th Street.
Brio bowls are “delicious, healthy … bowls of thick fruit dairy free smoothie topped with organic granola, fresh fruit, dried toppings and honey,” according to a Brio Bowls news release. Owner Keiko Dye creates seasonal specialty bowls, each of which contains superfoods that have “great health benefits,” the release said.
Keiko and Robb Dye, of Inkom, started the business in August 2020 as a mobile food trailer. In January, they reached a deal with The Cookie Place to provide the bowls on a trial basis. Due to a worker shortage, Brio Bowls by Keiko is operating with limited hours, the release said.
EIRMC recognized for environmental initiative
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center received the Making Medicine Mercury-Free Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth, a national organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
EIRMC earned the recognition for virtually eliminating mercury in the facility, and maintaining efforts to prevent it from re-entering the hospital, according to a news release. Facility personnel performed an “exhaustive review” of equipment known to contain mercury. These products were replaced with new equipment that was mercury-free. Examples of items include thermometers, lightbulbs, blood pressure cuffs, batteries and laboratory chemicals, the release said.
“EIRMC’s Plant Operations and Facilities team have a long history of implementing ‘green’ initiatives that support environmental sustainability, save energy, and reduce the carbon footprint of our hospital,” said Yesenia Valenzuela, safety officer and environment of care coordinator, in the release.
FallBrew! scheduled Nov. 6
Microbrew fans can head to downtown Idaho Falls on Nov. 6 to enjoy brews and bands at the annual FallBrew!
The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Civitan Plaza (corner of Park Avenue and B Street). The event will feature local craft beers as well as live music on the stage. The event is a fundraiser for Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.
Business After Hours is Oct. 21
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Development Workshop Inc., 555 W. 25th St.
For information, go to idahofallschamber.com.
I.F. Chamber to host Gov. Little
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a business lunch with Gov. Brad Little and Jani Revier, director of the Idaho Department of Labor, on Oct. 29.
The lunch will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riverbend Ranch, 2880 N 55th W, in Idaho Falls. The event is sponsored by Melaleuca and the Bank of Commerce.
Tickets are $30 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers. Table sponsorships are $500.
For information, call 208-523-1010.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.