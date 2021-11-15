The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of its Business After Hours networking function at Curtiss-Wright on Snake River Landing on Nov. 18.
Business After Hours provides chamber members and nonmembers alike an opportunity to network.
Curtiss-Wright’s roots trace back to the Wright brothers, who built and flew the first airplane, and Glenn Curtiss, the father of naval aviation, the company’s website said.
Over the last couple of decades the company has diversified away from commercial aerospace and branched out into defense electronics, such as sensors and embedded computing, and expanded its energy markets, particularly within the commercial nuclear power and oil and gas industries, the website said.
Curtiss-Wright has been a provider of technology to the U.S. Nuclear Navy for more than 60 years, with involvement on nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers throughout the fleet starting with the first nuclear submarine — the USS Nautilus, its website said. The prototype for the USS Nautilus was built at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, now Idaho National Laboratory, and was used to train nuclear submarine crews.
Curtiss-Wright’s eastern Idaho footprint grew in 2007 when it acquired the assets of Scientech, of Idaho Falls. Scientech is a provider of products, services and software-related solutions to the global power industry, the company’s website for its nuclear business said. But the company still pays homage to its roots.
“The first time I walked into their business, a replica model of (the Wright Flyer) was on display,” Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce said. “At first, I was questioning the reason for it being there, but then it clicked. Curtiss and Wright were the fathers of aviation.”
Today, Curtiss-Wright is a major contractor for the U.S. military. It also was involved in the 2020 NASA mission to Mars.
Curtiss-Wright is located at 1350 Whitewater Drive, Idaho Falls. Business After Hours runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Salt Lake Express expands Utah servicesSalt Lake Express, a Rexburg-originated, family owned business, has opened two new routes in rural Utah.
The two new routes, which include service to the eastern Utah communities of Vernal, Heber City, Price, Moab and Blanding, are part of a grant issued by the Utah Department of Transportation that will provide funding for up to five years.
Salt Lake Express travels between eastern Idaho and Salt Lake City five times a day with services providing an option for those who cannot or do not like to drive as well as shuttling people to and from Salt Lake International Airport. Pope said the company often transports veterans from Idaho Falls and surrounding areas to the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City for specific medical treatments.
Salt Lake Express serviced 300,000 passengers in 2019 and are on track to service 350,000 in 2021.
Ribbon cutting
Idaho Falls Employment Health Clinic, noon, Wednesday, 2539 Channing Way.
