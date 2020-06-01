Diablas Kitchen will soon be moving to a new location. Currently located on A Street, owner Deanna Bowles Brower is renovating the the former Westbank property at 525 River Parkway. Brower wrote on Facebook that the new building has a “beautiful view of the falls, much bigger dining room and kitchen.”
“Over these last nine years, there have been many trials and tribulations that come with owning a restaurant, but I never gave up on my passion and never let hardship own me … the one constant has been change and I am very excited as to where this journey is heading,” Brower said in a video announcement.
Brower said it is her love of Idaho Falls that has pushed her to continue her work in the local restaurant industry.
“My passion and commitment to creating beautiful and delicious food is matched by my commitment to this beautiful town,” Brower said in the video.
Diablas Kitchen originally opened as 3’s Co. Catering in September 2011 at its current A Street location. Three years later, Brower changed the name to Diablas Kitchen.
The Westbank had previously been home to Hotel on the Falls until it shut down in 2014. The tower restaurant has been empty ever since.
Local optomistrists form joint business
Two optomisitrists are joining forces to form a new eye care center business. Jared Ivie of Family Vision Associates in Idaho Falls and Cody Jones of Complete Family Eye Care in Blackfoot will be uniting to open Bluebird Family Eye Care. It will have locations in both Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.
The pair plan to add a third doctor and a location in Pocatello by the end of the year. They also want to soon add a therapy program for children to “address the growing prevalence of Dry Eye in our community.”
“There are many aspects of providing high quality eye care that are better provided through larger organizations,” said Ivie in a news release “This partnership will provide us with the ability to offer more services, control costs and have expanded hours to better serve our community, to name just a few. We are also bringing in many new frame selections thanks to a larger buying capacity.”
Bluebird Family Eye Care is now accepting new patients.
First live Gallery Walk coming this week
Idaho Falls' first live Gallery Walk of the year will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. It will include ARTitorium on Broadway, Spare Room Press, Artsy Aussie, Eagle Rock Gallery, and the Willard Arts Center. The walk is free to the public and no registration is required. Some locations may offer refreshments, live music, and artist demonstrations.
Previous 2020 gallery walks were held virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local hospice wins national awards
Hospice of Eastern Idaho has received the Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2020 Customer Experience Award in the categories of Hospice Team Communication, Treating Family Member with Respect, Getting Emotional and Religious Support, Getting Hospice Care Training. In order to qualify for these awards, Hospice of Eastern Idaho had to place in the top 15% of the nation in customer satisfaction surveys for 12 months.
Hospice of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls is the only nonprofit hospice in eastern Idaho.
