The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is encouraging Idaho Falls residents to shop at small, local businesses this holiday season as stores struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.
“The best way to support small businesses is to go and spend money in their store rather than somewhere else. Plan a shopping day with your friends where you only visit small, local enterprises instead of chain stores. Spending your money at a small business generally puts more money into the local economy than if you’re spending that money in a chain store. And you get the added benefit of personal one-on-one service, finding unique one of a kind items and that good feeling that comes with shopping in a small business that is owned and operated by your neighbors!” said the Downtown Development Center in a newsletter.
Here are the ways you can help support small business according to the organization:
• Support restaurants by ordering takeout, delivery or wearing a coat to eat outside
• Leave a tip
• Shop downtown at one of the many stores still open in person, online or using curbside pickup
• Buy gift cards
• Take online classes from a local business
• Post “messages of kindness, support and solidarity on our businesses’ social media sites”
• Treat downtown business owners and employees with extra care during this difficult time
Meridian company buys local real estate business
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson has purchased The Group Real Estate Company in Idaho Falls and its office at 950 Memorial Drive.
“We’re excited to add The Group to our CBT family and looking forward to bringing Coldwell Banker’s first-class services to the agents, their clients, and the community,” said Bob Van Allen, Idaho Falls broker with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, in the release.
The Group Real Estate Company is a local real estate brokerage business that has been working in eastern Idaho reality since 2016. Coldwell Banker Tomlinson is a full-service real estate company based out of Meridian with 14 offices across Idaho and Washington. It reported closing on $750 million in sales in 2019. Though independently owned and operated, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson is a member of the Coldwell Banker network, one of the world’s largest real estate businesses.
New print shop opens in time for the holidays
Pic-N-Go is a new veteran-owned and locally-operated photo print shop in Idaho Falls. Its services include in-store photo kiosks, portrait studio sessions, passport photos, scanning and photo restoration. Pic-N-Go will print images on any surface, from T-shirts to stickers. One of the ways Pic-N-Go stands out from its online competitors is its same-day printing, according to a company news release.
The store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. It is located at 625 1st St. Go to pic-n-go.com to learn more.
East Idaho Credit Union raises money for children needing shoes
East Idaho Credit Union has kicked off its 23rd annual Coins for Christmas campaign. As part of its Kicks for Kids program, it raises money to buy new shoes for Idaho children in need. According to the credit union, school counselors have said they have observed this program makes a positive impact on children who receive these shoes.
In addition to the December campaign, East Idaho Credit Union has been holding a golf tournament to raise additional funds since 2016. This year, the tournament raised a total of $34,025.94, which will provide 1,361 pairs of shoes to kids in need.
“Our program is able to provide up to two shoe vouchers a year to each child in need because of the growth in donations we have seen in the last couple years,” said Bailey Ritcheson, East Idaho Credit Union’s marketing generalist.
Instead of the usual coin jugs, the majority of fundraising will be done online due to COVID-19. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/y2guawq4
Local business sponsors free holiday rides
With the holiday season officially in full swing, the Downtown Horse-drawn Trolley is back. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, those interested must reserve a time online ahead of time. Only one family group, with a maximum of 8 people, is permitted per ride and masks are required. It is presented by Idaho Falls Downtown Development and the Downtown Historic Foundation. The pickup and drop off spot is across from the Civitan Plaza at the south east corner of Park Ave and B Street.
This year, the trolley is sponsored by Brady’s. The sponsorship means rides are free. Brady’s is a local business that sells hot tubs, pool tables, exercise equipment and more.
Those interested can learn more at tinyurl.com/y52fcnn8
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.