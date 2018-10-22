The city of Driggs opened a new downtown transit center last week to simplify commuting for tourists and employees traveling to ski resorts in the Tetons and Jackson, Wyo.
The facility includes a heated passenger waiting area with restrooms and a 110-space park and ride lot.
The project was funded by the Federal Transit Administration (through an Idaho Transportation Department state funding application), the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency, STARTBus, Grand Targhee Resort and Driggs tax revenue.
Doug Self, community development organizer for the city of Driggs, said the city built the transit center in response to growth in ridership on the STARTBus and Grand Targhee resort shuttle.
STARTBus shuttles carry 45 passengers each from Driggs to Jackson and back three times per day. Every bus is mostly full, according to Robert Johnson, STARTBus transit operations manager. Many of the passengers are employees, commuting to one of the ski resorts or to jobs at the hospital, hotels or banks in Jackson.
“We have a broad range of people who ride it,” Johnson said.
The transit center will provide an indoor waiting area for those passengers and it will give them the option to drive to the bus stop and park their car there during the day.
“Those people were having to stand out in the driving snow in the winter, so it was an obvious need for those folks,” Self said.
The transit center, located at 60 S. Main St., is in the heart of downtown Driggs, Self said. It’s in the same building as the community and visitor centers, and it’s within walking distance to retailers, restaurants, the government building and senior center.
“It’s really at the center of activity downtown,” Self said.
Self said visitors may choose to ride a bus to Jackson when driving conditions are harsh in the winter, and in that case, the downtown location could lead visitors to shop and eat at local businesses.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the transit center on Friday, and it is now in use.
Boo at the Zoo opening Thursday
Boo at the Zoo, a three-day Halloween-themed fundraiser hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, is opening Thursday at the Idaho Falls Zoo.
The event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The child-friendly event will feature light displays, costume contests, kids’ games and trick-or-treat stations, hosted by local businesses and organizations, according to an Idaho Falls Zoo news release.
Display themes include Harry Potter, princesses and Minecraft. Also, the Timberline Garrison, a Star Wars costuming organization, will be available for picture-taking on Friday only.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and last admission is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for ages 3 and older if they are purchased in advance or bought using cash at the gate. Tickets bought with a credit or debit card at the gate are $7. Children age 2 and younger are free.
Business of Distinction Award winners announced
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the Business of Distinction Award winners last week.
Idaho Falls businesses are being recognized for excellence and a positive impact on the community, according to the Chamber.
The winners for the Business of Distinction Award by category are: Agribusiness, Potandon Produce; Business and Professional Services, Strategic Social Partners; Financial Services, Bank of Idaho; Healthcare, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; Hospitality and Tourism, Museum of Idaho; Manufacturing and Engineering, Melaleuca; Real Estate and Construction, Century 21 High Desert; and Retail industry, Eagle Rock Nursery.
The winners for the small, medium and large Business of the Year awards are: Small, Maggie’s Place; Medium, Apple Athletic Club; and Large, Teton Toyota.
This is the fifth annual Business of Distinction Awards. A gala to honor the winners and honorable mentions will be held Nov. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze said in a news release that these businesses contribute to the economic and social well-being of the Idaho Falls community.
“Many of them go unrecognized for their efforts, so it’s our way of thanking them,” Schwarze said.
The gala will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the gala can be purchased at www.idahofallschamber.com.
Mountain View Hospital to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for parking garage
Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, Lt. Gov. (and current Republican gubernatorial candidate) Brad Little and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper are among the dignitaries slated to be on hand Wednesday for a Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mountain View Hospital.
The event will mark the completion of the hospital’s new 302-space parking garage. Hospital officials also will “make a special announcement that will change the future of healthcare in eastern Idaho and bring more choices to patients in the community,” a hospital announcement said.
The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain View Hospital, 2325 Coronado St., also will feature live music in the new parking garage.
