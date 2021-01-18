Dune RV rental company agrees to change practices
A district judge has OK’d a settlement that will require PMS Dune Rentals to change how it does business at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.
Prompted by multiple consumer complaints, the Idaho Attorney General’s Consumer Protection unit began an investigation in June concerning damaged vehicles, unnecessary repairs made to the allegedly damaged vehicles and a lack of itemized billing or work orders for the repairs.
The company, as a result of the settlement Jan. 11, must upgrade its online business practices and respond to consumers’ written requests in a reasonable time and respond to complaints from the AG’s office within 21 days.
The company also must pay $3,500 in fees and costs related to the investigation, according to an AG’s Office news release.
Zions Bank makes donation to Community Action group
Zions Bank has donated $2,500 to the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership for essential services to those living in poverty.
EICAP provides services to more than 12,000 residents annually, including assistance with food, housing and utilities.
“As our communities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 recession, the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership’s services are more essential than ever,” said Zions Bank Region President Merri Johnson. “We’re pleased to support their mission during these challenging times.”
Japanese restaurant plans opening at Snake River Landing
Ramen noodle lovers take note.
Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar will open this summer at 901 Pier View Drive near Love at First Bite and Bill’s Bike & Run.
“Our menu offers fresh, original dishes,” said Hokkaido manager John Schneider in a news release. “We can’t wait to bring our authentic Ramen and Japanese menu to Idaho Falls. We are unlike any other restaurant in the Idaho Falls area.”
Hokkaido Ramen is a casual Japanese restaurant with locations in Helena, Bozeman and Great Falls, Montana.
The Hokkaido menu offers a wide variety of authentic Japanese ramen dishes including traditional Japanese ramen, appetizers, fresh sushi, rice dishes, and bubble tea for full-service dining room or carry-out options. Once open, Hokkaido will operate seven days a week.
EIRMC receives an A in annual safety review
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has made good grades in safety.
The Idaho Falls hospital received an A in the Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Score published by The Leapfrog Group. The designation recognizes exceptional performance that consistently meets evidence-based patient safety guidelines, the group said in a news release.
EIRMC is the only hospital in eastern Idaho to earn the grade, a hospital news release said. More than 2,600 hospitals in the U.S are assessed a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
“At EIRMC, patient safety is a top priority,” EIRMC CEO Jeff Sollis said. “This rating confirms our ability to prevent infections and injuries, medical and medication errors, and an overall commitment to patient safety and quality.”
The Leapfrog Group’s nine-member panel on patient safety analyzes 27 national performance, quality and outcome measures to assign the grade. The goal is to provide patients and their families’ with information to make educated choices about their health care.
To see EIRMC’s scores as they compare nationally and locally, visit hospitalsafetyscore.org.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.