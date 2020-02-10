Dutch Bros Coffee is partnering with the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket to support hunger relief in Bonneville County. “Dutch Luv Day” will take place Feb. 14. For every drink sold on Valentine’s Day, the coffee company will donate $1 to the Community Food Basket.
On average, $1 can provide three meals to families in need, according to the Community Food Basket. The Community Food Basket provides meals to more than 1,000 families per month.
In addition to the donation, Dutch Bros has put together a team of employees who cook meals and serve at the Soup Kitchen once a month.”This is the second year in a row that Dutch Bros have shown us Dutch Luv. They selected us because we have the largest footprint in the area when it comes to feeding the community,” said Dave Manson, executive director of the Community Food Basket.Last year, Dutch Bros donated $1,451 to the Community Food Basket on Valentine’s Day.
Rizo’s Pizza closingRizo’s Pizza in Ammon will close its doors after Feb. 22. Rizo’s owner Jamie Rhoda sold the restaurant to MOD Pizza, a Seattle based pizza chain. MOD plans to begin renovations on the restaurant at the end of the month in order to open this April. The Ammon restaurant will be MOD’s fourth Idaho location; its other sites are in Boise, Twin Falls and Pocatello. Rhoda stated he was closing to focus on his family.
International Isotopes receives approval for new productThe United States Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to International Isotopes Inc. for its Sodium Iodide I-131 pharmaceutical product. Sodium Iodide I-131, a radioactive therapeutic agent, will be used to treat hypothyroidism and certain types of thyroid cancer. It will come in both capsule and liquid form.
“We are very pleased to have gained FDA approval of this important pharmaceutical product, which is the only FDA approved generic product of its type manufactured in the United States,” said Steve T. Laflin, president and CEO of International Isotopes, in a statement.
International Isotopes is an Idaho Falls-based medical supply producer with a focus on nuclear medicine calibrations and radiochemical products for clinical research and life sciences.
Hot tub business coming to townIdaho Falls residents will soon have a new way to warm up their winters. Bullfrog Spas is moving into the 45,000-square-foot Pinecrest Event Center this spring. Based out of Salt Lake City, the company sells both hot tubs and portable spas. The company’s most unique product is its JetPak Therapy System, which allows users to adjust jets to their preferred specifications.
The company is planning a grand opening April 1 with a ribbon-cutting and prizes for attendees. Bullfrog Spas will be located at 560 E. Anderson.
More CuddleCots arrive in eastern Idaho
Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot is the latest hospital to receive a CuddleCot from Little Joys Remembrance Foundation.A CuddleCot is a cooling unit that fits inside a bassinet or Moses basket. The purpose of these coolers is to preserve the body of infants who die before, during or shortly after birth. Parents can use the extra time provided by the cooler to say goodbye to their child.This donation is part of Little Joys Remembrance Foundation’s mission to ensure every hospital in Idaho. CuddleCots cost $2,764 per cot.“For parents who experience the loss of a baby, they will be so grateful to have this gift — the precious gift of time to spend with their angel,” said Helena Callister, OB manager at Grove Creek, in a statement.The Boise-based foundation was created by Erica Willenbring, who lost three triplets when they were born too early. The triplets’ names were Maria de Guadalupe, Maria de Jesus and Maria del Carmen.Other local healthcare facilities with CuddleCots include Mountain View Hospital, East Idaho Regional Medical Center and Madison Memorial.
