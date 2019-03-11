Fall River Electric, a nonprofit electric cooperative that serves customers in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, is offering college scholarships to members’ children.
The scholarships, which total $2,400 and are paid in yearly increments of $600, are available to graduating high school seniors and those already enrolled in higher education.
Ted Austin, public relations manager for Fall River Electric said the cooperative has offered the scholarships for several decades. It awards 31 scholarships per year. Fall River Electric has 14,000 members, including both residential and commercial members.
The scholarships are paid primarily through an unclaimed patronage fund.
Excess revenue that the cooperative collects is paid back to members in 20-year cycles. If a member moves out of the service area and does not leave a forwarding address that patronage money is allocated to the scholarship fund.
Some members also donate money to the scholarship fund, Austin said.
At least 12 students who received a scholarship in 2009 have graduated from college, with degrees in fields such as nursing, journalism, animal science, accounting and electrical engineering, Austin said.
“It’s a great program and its benefits a lot of kids in our service area,” he said.
Scholarships are awarded based on the following criteria: financial need (25 percent), scholastic achievement (25 percent), achievement in extracurricular activities (25 percent) and an essay (25 percent).
The essay, to be submitted with the application, should state the student’s educational goals and why they are deserving of a scholarship.
At least a 2.0 grade point average is required for high school seniors to apply.
The scholarship can be deferred to a later date.
“Students who take a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission can defer their scholarship until they return to college,” Austin said. “The same can be done if they serve in the military.”
Applications are being accepted through March 29 from seniors enrolled in the Madison, Jefferson, Ririe, Sugar-Salem, Fremont, Teton and West Yellowstone school districts.
For information, visit www.fallriverelectric.com/scholarships/ or call Joni Amen at 208-652-7002.
Museum of Idaho organizing guided African safari
The Museum of Idaho is organizing a guided African safari this summer for up to 20 people.
The trip will take place from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 at the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique.
Travelers will depart the U.S. on Aug. 10, arrive in Johannesburg, South Africa on Aug. 11 and fly to Gorongosa National Park on Aug. 12.
The seven-day stay in Gorongosa National Park costs between $3,100 and $3,800 per person, depending on the type of lodging chosen by the traveler.
That fee includes seven days of accommodations in a two-person or private bungalow. It includes all meals and safaris, excursions and activities in the national park.
Also included is a one-night stay in Johannesburg, with dinner and breakfast.
Travel to South Africa and Mozambican visa fees are not included.
A $500 deposit to the Museum of Idaho by May 1 reserves a spot. Half of the remaining fees are due by June 1 and the full cost is due by July 1.
For information and to reserve a spot, visit www.museumofidaho.org/gorongosa/.
