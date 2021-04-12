Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative, which serves more than 14,000 electrical consumers in parts of three states is seeking candidates for election to its board of directors.
Three positions on the co-op’s nine-member board of directors are set for election this year, including District 1, Rexburg/Ririe area; District 5, west Driggs/Tetonia area; and District 6, the Ashton area. The co-op’s board is responsible for providing strategic direction for the future of the co-op, a Fall River Electric news release said.
Co-op owner/members living in any of those three districts who are interested in serving on the board can be nominated by by petition. To qualify for the official ballot, interested members must submit a petition with their name on it accompanied by 15 signatures of members who also reside in the district. The candidates must live in one of the districts listed that have a seat up for election. The deadline to submit petitions is April 26.
Those interested in submitting a petition to be a candidate should contact Fall River’s CEO Bryan Case at 208-652-7431 or by email at bryan.case@fallriverelectric.com.
For information on the duties of board members and the qualifications, refer to pages 7 through 11 of the co-op’s bylaws which can be found at fallriverelectric.com/bylaws.
Top Notch Jerky opens off U.S. 20 in Sugar City
A local cattle producer has opened a jerky and custom cut beef plant to provide a market for his cattle operation.
Jed Jacobs said Top Notch Jerky, which opened at the end of last year at 450 North Frontage Road in Sugar City, offers four flavors of popular jerky and fresh and frozen beef all raised just east of St. Anthony.
It employs 15 workers at the jerky plant and expects to hire more. They produce about 2,000 pounds of jerky and fresh products daily. The beef is butchered at another location. The product is all USDA inspected, Jacobs said. Besides individuals, the company provides products to commercial customers such as grocery stores and restaurants.
They are open six days a week. A webpage and Facebook page provide additional information.
Chamber opens registration for Fourth of July Parade entries
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has picked a theme, “Liberty on Parade, Celebration Commerce & Community,” for its Independence Day Parade this year.
The celebration parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Parade registration forms are available now on the chamber website, idahofallschamber.com. The site also has information on entry rules and other details. The deadline for registration is May 31.
Bingham Healthcare opens First Choice Urgent Care in Shelley
A fourth urgent care center operated by Bingham Healthcare has opened.
It’s located at 275 W. Locust in Shelley.
“I knew that this urgent care was an essential need for the community members of Shelley and the surrounding areas,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare during a ribbon cutting ceremony this week.
Located just off of Yellowstone Highway, 1st Choice Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic, the place to go for immediate care that does not require a trip to the emergency department, the company said in a news release.
The urgent care hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.
The company also has urgent cares in Ammon/Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello.
Dr. Todd Blackner, family medicine specialist; Dr. David Schrader, pulmonologist (respiratory specialist); and, Shandra Averett, FNP-C, MSN, women’s health specialist, are continuing to see patients at this location, too, the release said.
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber hosts Business After Hours
Chamber members are invited to attend an event Thursday aimed to bringing each other up to date on what’s going on in the Idaho Falls business community.
The event also invites members to bring a friend and check out what is new at the Eastern Idaho Visitor Center, where the event will be held.
Business After Hours is free. It will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the center at 355 River Parkway.