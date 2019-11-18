Fall River Electric Cooperative's nine-member elected board of directors has decided to absorb the rate increase from Bonneville Power Administration that went into effect Oct 1.
The Bonneville Power Administration is the primary source for Fall River’s wholesale power, a cooperative news release said.
After the board members considered whether they would pay for the increase by charging customers more or simply cover the additional cost themselves, the board members decided they would cover the additional cost. They voted to lower customers' kilowatt-hour charge as of Jan 1 as well.
"For the average year-round residential member, this rate adjustment will result in a slight decrease in their monthly bill however, monthly costs do fluctuate depending upon the amount of power a member consumes," the release said. The rate changes will go into effect Jan. 1, and will be reflected on member statements in February, the release said.
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve made significant efforts in reducing our costs of operations, so our financial condition has improved significantly, which means our elected board made the decision that we could absorb those two increases,” said Ted Austin, Fall River Electric public relations manager.
More than 143 electric utility companies were affected by the Bonneville Power Administration’s decision to increase rates for both wholesale power and transmission costs.
Supercomputer will make local
weather data more accurate
Boise State University, Idaho Power and Idaho National Laboratory are collaborating to "advance high-performance computing, weather modeling and workforce development for the state of Idaho," a Boise State University news release said.
A supercomputer at INL's new Collaborative Computing Center (C3) will be used to provide all three entities and the public with advanced weather-modeling.
Boise State and Idaho Power will provide computer equipment, which will be housed in four racks at C3 and is expected to be installed in January. The equipment will collect and analyze weather data.
Once the equipment is in place, university students and faculty will access the publicly available data remotely, via the Idaho Regional Optical Network, to help improve weather-forecasting capabilities of Idaho Power, the release said. The data will help the utility more efficiently manage its operations, from power generation to trading energy on the wholesale market. Idaho Power also collaborates with the Idaho Water Resource Board and water users in various basins in a cooperative cloud-seeding program to improve water supply conditions throughout the Snake River basin, the release said.
“It’s not just a CNN weather forecast, this is Idaho specific: an Idaho customized weather forecast,” Eric Whiting, division director of INL’s Advanced Scientific Computing, said in the release. “This will provide benefits statewide — it will benefit the education ecosystem, provide career opportunities. It shows the real-world application of things that are happening here at C3.”
INL program ranked nation's No. 5
best energy internship in nation
Vault Magazine has recognized Idaho National Laboratory’s internship program as the fifth-best energy internship programs in the nation. The ranking was created after Vault surveyed more than 130 programs and 14,000 interns for feedback on their programs. Former and current INL interns were asked questions about the program's quality of life, compensation, benefits, application process, career development, employment prospects and diversity.
Free flu shot clinic
planned this week
PacificSource, a not-for-profit health insurer, is offering a free flu shot pop-up clinic to prepare for the season ahead. All that’s needed is a valid health insurance card from any insurer. It will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Generations Insurance located at 2048 E. 17th Street, Suite F. Spots are limited, so anyone wanting to sign up should do so soon at surveymonkey.com/r/56JD7BT.
