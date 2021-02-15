Fall River Electric will rebate profits to cooperative members
Fall River Electric Cooperative owner members will receive rebates this month.
The cooperative has announced rebates totaling $1 million to 2020 owner members.
The Fall River board wanted to return current profits, referred to as margins, to all the co-op owners knowing that many have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, according to a news release.
These rebates will be infused back into the local economies of the communities of eastern Idaho and southwestern Montana, the co-op said in a news release.
This is on top of the more than $1.015 million paid to owner-members in December through the co-op’s Patronage Capital program, meaning Fall River Electric has distributed more than $2 million within the last two months.
February’s disbursement is to customers that purchased power last year, while the December payments were to co-op members that purchased power in 2000.
“When the pandemic struck our area, Fall River Electric tightened its belt and reduced expenses,” Fall River Electric’s CEO Bryan Case said in the release. “Although energy sales to businesses shrunk, residential energy sales increased as people self-quarantined or worked from home which contributed to better-than-projected revenue in 2020.
The amount of the rebate is based on how much each owner-member paid for electricity in 2020 and is being provided as a credit on their February statements.
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing over 18,000 connections to more than 14,000 owner-members in portions of Idaho, southwest Montana and western Wyoming.
Chamber plans ribbon cutting for hospice and health company
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to recognize a member of the city’s health care community.
Symbii Home Health & Hospice will be the site of the event from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
The company is located at 3767 Professional Way in Idaho Falls.
Symbii is a full service home health care and hospice provider with offices also in Pocatello and Preston, according to its website.
For information call Symbii at 208-585-2003 or the Idaho Falls Chamber at 208-523-1010.
Ribbon cutting event set for chiropractic practice
The Joint Chiropractic will be the scene Feb. 25 of a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
The event is planned from noon to 1 p.m. at 2679 E. Sunnyside Road in the Hillcrest Shopping Center next to Dutch Bros Coffee in Ammon.
The Joint is a practice dedicated to family chiropractic and spine health with a number of convenient options to serve patients, according to the company website.
For information, contact the company at 208-213-7812.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.