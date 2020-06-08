Fall River Electric Cooperative will hold its annual owner-members meeting online this year. The meeting is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. Company officials said they did this out of an “abundance of caution” due to coronavirus concerns. This will be the company’s first virtual meeting.
The results of the ongoing Fall River Cooperative election will be announced at the meeting. All owner-members (the company is collectively owned by its customers, who elect its board) were sent a mail-in ballot last month and ballots received before noon on Wednesday will be counted. Voting also can be done online until Saturday or in-person from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Ashton, Driggs or West Yellowstone Fall River office locations. Voters will remain in their vehicles during in-person voting.
“We’re referring to it as drive-by voting. They can drop off their ballot that way and we’ll have staff members with personal-protection on to take the ballots as they drive by,” said Ted Austin, media relations manager for Fall River Electric Cooperative.
Seven candidates are seeking to fill three open positions. Of those candidates, three current board members are seeking reelection and four are new candidates. Winners will be the candidate with the most votes from each district and sit on the board for the next three years.
“We have a nine-member board and each board member serves for three years. The board basically controls the co-op. The board provides overall direction to our CEO. They control the direction the co-op goes annually,” said Austin.
A press release sent out by Fall River Electric Cooperative outlined the candidates for each district.
“The three districts with open board positions include:
"District 2 – West Victor, where incumbent Jay Hanson will seek his final term. He is joined on the ballot by Nolan Boyle.
"District 3 – East Victor, where incumbent Georg Behrens is facing two newcomers on the ballot. They include Rod Gust and Alan Thompson.
"District 8 – Northern Island Park, where incumbent Jeff Keay faces Robert 'Bob' Stantus.
In addition to election results, the meeting will include discussions and announcements on topics that include “changes in the bylaws and an advisory vote on a future proposal concerning board candidate voting” and updates from the co-op CEO Bryan Case.
The winners of the Fall River Electric scholarships will also be announced at this meeting. More than 30 children of owner-members who are pursuing higher education will be receiving these scholarships.
Member-owners can access the meeting on Saturday at fallriverelectric.com. Online voting can be accessed at directvote.net/frrec.
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has reopened
Management from the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, "in consultation with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Business Council and local health officials," made the decision reopen the hotel and casino on May 19. The gaming floor will open at 7 a.m. each day and close at midnight for daily sanitation.
The facility has created an extensive new list of health requirements to address the coronavirus pandemic. Requirements include face masks for everyone on property, temperature checks for all guests at new entrance checkpoints, no eating, drinking or smoking on the game floor and lounge, and hotel capacity will be limited to 50% or less.
While many of the hotel’s shows were canceled during the stay-home order, it will once again begin hosting entertainment. The first show since the shutdown will be on July 12 with country singer Tracy Byrd.
A full list of the facility's health safety requirements can be found at shobangaming.com/2020/05/14/reopening.
Chamber to host blood drive
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a blood drive for the Red Cross of Idaho Falls. The drive will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 at the Grand Teton Mall across from Barnes and Noble.
The Red Cross reached out to the chamber recently to ask for its help with the “critical need” for blood donations. According to the Red Cross, there have been blood shortages across the country after blood drives were canceled for 1.5 weeks in March due to the pandemic, forcing hospitals to begin rationing blood. Many places are still trying to fill the deficit left behind during that time.
Donors can go through the mall’s main entrance to find the blood drive or schedule online at RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code - IFCC or call 208-523-1010. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
Idaho officials to address American Nuclear Society
Gov. Brad Little and senators James Risch and Mike Crapo will be addressing the American Nuclear Society's Virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday. Other speakers will include Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters, the heads of INL's National Reactor Innovation Center and the experts on the Versatile Test Reactor.
Those interested in attending virtually can find more information at ans.org/meetings/am2020/session/view-94.
