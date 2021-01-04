Fall River pays $1M in cashback to customers
In December, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative mailed checks to 6,200 of its customers. The cashback checks totaled $1 million.
Fall River Electric is a nonprofit cooperative, meaning its customers are actually owners. Any revenue left over after operating costs goes back to its customers on a 20-year cycle. The amount of money customers receive is based on the amount of electricity they personally used two decades ago. The $1 million was from capital earned in 1999 and 2000.
“Fortunately, our staff and management continue to do an outstanding job of managing our financial and physical resources, so our equity has dramatically improved in recent years, now at 45 percent, which is a significant contributing factor to the board’s ability to retire patronage capital to our owner-members,” said Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case in a company news release.
New French restaurant opens for business
Earlier last year, the Post Register reported that a new French restaurant would be opening sometime in December. Even the owner, Josh Swain, was unsure when he would open. After months of remodels, Cast Iron on 17th has now officially opened its doors.
Located at 3520 East 17th St. in Ammon, the restaurant is occupying the building that formerly housed eateries including The Cellar and Rustic Vine. Cast Iron on 17th offers a new spin on French cuisine with a small, rotating menu. The menu includes items such as bouillabaisse fisherman’s stew and ribeye topped with shrimp, garlic and mushroom Alfredo sauce. But be warned — in an attempt to shed French cuisine’s “stuffy” image, anyone walking through the door wearing a tie will have it snipped off and hung on the wall.
New art studio invites people to get messy
Rexburg couple Steffany and Jon Faldmo will open a new art studio on Jan. 15. It’s not just any studio though. It will specialize in encouraging would-be artists to make a mess. At Splatter Lab, customers will be given a large canvas and invited to splatter paint all over it. They can even splatter the room’s walls. Afterward, they can take their canvas home and proudly hang their masterpiece.
Groups of up to 12 can rent one of the facility’s four splatter rooms for 30 minutes. More formal art lessons will be available as well.
The Faldmos said the inspiration behind Splatter Lab is the American abstract painter Jackson Pollock.
“People can get as messy as they want,” Steffany told the Rexburg Standard Journal. “The walls will be black. We’ll use the splatter paint as part of the artwork. Everything they splatter will stay splattered.”
The Splatter Lab will be located at 14 West 1st South in Rexburg. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Webinar to discuss DOE reactor awards
The National Reactor Innovation Center is hosting a webinar this week entitled “What Inspires Us: Advanced Reactor Demonstrations.” The 90-minute webinar is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The webinar will discuss “the U.S. Department of Energy awards to TerraPower and X-energy to build their advanced nuclear reactors by 2027.” National Reactor Innovation Center’s director Ashley Finan will moderate conversations with those involved in the project.
The Department of Energy gave TerraPower and X-energy $80 million each to build reactors. It chose TerraPower LLC for its “Natrium sodium-cooled high-temperature reactor design” and X-energy for its “Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor design.”
To learn more about signing up for the webinar, visit nric.inl.gov.
