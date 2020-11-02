The 46th annual Festival of Trees is moving online this year from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.
Approximately 30 trees will be on display online. In addition to the traditional full-size trees, mini trees, door decorations and fireplace mantle displays will be shown as well. Anyone can view the trees online for free, but all displayed items will be available to purchase by appointment. All purchases will go to help the Development Workshop. The Development Workshop will use the proceeds to “benefit persons with disabilities in the greater Idaho Falls area and Development Workshop Inc. in their mission to help those achieve their chosen level of independence.”
Those looking to set up a purchasing appointment or volunteer with this event can go to dwinc.org/festival-of-trees.
INL recognized for
‘exemplary disability hiring’
Idaho National Laboratory was recently recognized for its disability hiring and employment practices by the National Organization on Disability. The award is intended to celebrate companies that are inclusive to those with disabilities and encourage other companies to follow their examples.
“Diverse backgrounds and different abilities bring innovative ideas to help us achieve greater scientific results,” said Juan Alvarez, INL’s deputy laboratory director for Management and Operations and chief operations officer. “INL is always looking for new ways to find and retain talent of all abilities, and this award is recognition we are moving in the right direction.”
RizeCon 2020 happening this week
RizeCon, Idaho Fall’s annual business conference, will be held Nov. 5 and 6. Normally an in-person event, RizeCon will be virtual this year. This year’s keynote speakers include Nathan Ogden, a motivational speaker who will talk about how he stayed inspired after a paralyzing ski accident, life coach Viliami Tuivai, INL Director Mark Peters, professional skiier Julian Carr and brand designer Julia Deaver.
Tickets and more information can be found at rizecon.io.
INL announces next supplier
engagement series webinar
November’s supplier engagement webinar will focus on fabrication and machining needs at Idaho National Laboratory. INL’s Small Business Program is hosting this series, and this month’s speakers will include Brett Horsburgh, Kip Richards, Brian Chesnovar, and Mike Fish, all from INL.
The suppliers’ webinar series kicked off in June and has continued on a monthly basis, focusing on topics such as INL partnership opportunities, the National Reactor Innovation Center, small business recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, small business growth and development, and supply chain risk mitigation.
This month's webinar will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Those interested can register at bit.ly/November-webinar.
Ribbon cutting next week
The Idaho Falls Great Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for American Family Insurance at noon Nov. 11 at 2587 N Holmes Ave., Suite B. Agent Brendan Craft will be opening this location, specializing in property, casualty and auto insurance.
Snake River Animal Shelter
temporarily closes
The Snake River Animal Shelter closed its doors to volunteers and the public on Friday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. The shelter will reopen at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.
