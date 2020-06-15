The Regional Development Alliance has created a reserve fund to help small businesses to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The private, not-for-profit business financing company has put $750,000 into the program’s fund.
The company will loan up to $10,000 to companies in need. In order to qualify, companies must have 20 employees or less and exist within the alliance’s service region. Company owners who receive the loan will have a five-month deferment with a 2.5% interest. The interest will be waived if loans are paid in full at the end of those first five months.
The Regional Development Alliance serves seven counties including Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson and Madison.
“The reality is that small business is the backbone of our economy. These small firms can get back in the game if they have the short-term resources they need for payroll and rent,” Connie Chadwick, executive director, said in a news release.
Those interested can apply at rdaidaho.org.
Mayor declares June 27 as Back in Business DayMayor Rebecca Casper issued a proclamation that Idaho Falls will celebrate Back in Business Day on June 27. The mayor’s goal is to encourage residents to support local businesses as they resume safe operations now that the state has entered Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan.
Casper seeks to “urge the residents of our community to shop local, patronize local merchants, and otherwise utilize the services of local enterprises that day and throughout the year to help the local economy rebound strongly.”
ITD offering free training on commercial drivingThe Idaho Transportation Department announced it will offer free Commercial Driver’s License and Heavy Equipment Operator training. The course is a four-to-six-week program set to begin this August. The department will accept applications from June 12 to July 10. Twenty people will be chosen to participate in the program and may potentially receive a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), a Level 1 certification as a Heavy Equipment Operator (HEO), and more should they pass.
The department noted that these licenses would allow people to work in an essential industry that has needed more employees than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After training is complete, contractors will be invited to watch trainees operate firsthand.
“If the contractor likes what they see, they are welcome to hire new employees on the spot,” said the release.
Those interested should send a resume to Jasmine Platt, Contract Compliance Officer by email at civilrights@itd.idaho.gov, by picture message at 208-954-2053, or by mail to P.O. Box 7129 Boise, ID 83707-1129.
The application can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-heo-training.
Idaho Falls black-owned restaurant among nation’s bestGrandpa’s Southern Barbecue was recently recognized as one of the top “black-owned restaurants” around. It made number two on Buzzfeed’s “30 Must-Try Black-Owned Restaurants In America, According To Local Food Lovers.”
“I don’t live in Idaho Falls, but I grew up not so far away and I would beg to eat at Grandpa’s Southern BBQ every time my family passed through town. This was my first experience eating southern food, and I still think of this place often. It’s just that good,” an anonymous user wrote to Buzzfeed.
Idaho Falls business to host car showArt’s Muffler & Repair Center is hosting a car showing off classic cars and motorcycles in the repair center’s parking lot on July 25. Manager Brandunn Griggs is hoping the show will be able to help support local businesses. Businesses can set up booths to sell merchandise at the show.
Those interested in selling at the show can call Art’s at 208-522-3722.