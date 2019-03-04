A new Firehouse Subs is open in Idaho Falls at 425 South Utah Ave.
The store is owned by local couple Chris and Natalie Morris.
Firehouse Subs is a national sandwich shop franchise, founded by former firefighter brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen. The franchise has expanded to 45 states since its founding in 1994.
Chris Morris is a fire captain for the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
“We’ve been a firefighting family for 12 years and foodies for longer than that, so being able to support our community and family during this next chapter of our lives is really exciting,” he said in a news release.
The Idaho Falls location is the first in the city but the fifth in the state. There are locations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Meridian and Pocatello.
The store will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. It will offer a third-party delivery service and in-house catering services. To contact the store, call 208-525-2665 or visit firehousesubs.com/locations/id/utah-avenue/.
Downtown Development Corporation to fund three new downtown murals
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation's Public Art Committee has released a request for proposals for three new downtown murals.
"We believe this is an opportunity to share the community artist members’ visions and talents to represent and honor our community and the rich history and future," Catherine Smith, executive director of Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, said in a news release. "Our goal is to facilitate conversations between downtown patrons and artists to create work that represents the unique qualities of Idaho and our cultures that make this city so beautiful.”
Proposals will be accepted through May 1. The artist will be compensated $2,500 for the mural and provided $500 for supplies.
"It is suggested the mural reflect the historic Eagle Rock, honors the geographic area and is reflective on the history of downtown Idaho Falls," the request for proposals said. "It is also suggested the design be open-ended, vibrant and can include typography."
The murals will be near Villa Coffeehouse, The SnakeBite Restaurant and Willowtree Gallery. They will be installed this spring and summer.
Last year, the Downtown Development Corporation helped fund a mural which drew criticism from the deaf community because it incorrectly illustrated American Sign Language.
Idaho Innovation Center offering business class
The Idaho Innovation Center and College of Eastern Idaho are hosting a 10-week Grow Your Business class, starting next week.
The class will teach the business plan process of goal-setting, business strategies, financial accountability and management techniques. It costs $299. Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce members and Idaho Innovation Center tenants receive a $50 discount.
The class will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 12 and every Tuesday until May 14.
To reserve a spot, visit innovateidaho.org/event/growing-your-business/2019-03-12/.
East Idaho Falls Rotary to host fundraising event
East Idaho Falls Rotary will host a fundraising event Thursday at Dixie's Diner in Idaho Falls.
From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. a portion of purchases at Dixie's Diner will help fund youth programs, projects and scholarships.
Maynes Taggart law firm moves into new office
Maynes Taggart PLLC, an Idaho Falls law firm specializing in business, commercial and real estate law, has relocated from downtown Idaho Falls to 1449 East 17th St., near the corner of 17th Street and St. Clair.
The building formerly was a medical office and has been remodeled.
