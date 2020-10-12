Fluor Idaho has announced it has selected Walsh Engineering Services for its newest mentor-protégé agreement.
Fluor Idaho will help Walsh Engineering “become more proficient in project management and scheduling.” While Walsh Engineering, in turn, will lend its expertise in civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering to Fluor Idaho.
Fluor Idaho, a company that manages the Department of Energy’s cleanup operation at the desert site west of Idaho Falls, has long worked with the Department of Energy.
According to Mark Pope, president of Idaho Falls-based Walsh Engineering Services, this agreement will “strengthen his company’s ability to bid on future federal contracts” potentially leading to more jobs with the DOE. Pope worked as an engineer at the Idaho National Laboratory for 20 years before purchasing the company.
“This agreement is a win-win,” Pope said. “Fluor Idaho has access to our 123 technical professionals, many of whom have extensive experience at Idaho Cleanup Project facilities and processes. Walsh has an opportunity to gain valuable information and training from Fluor Idaho’s project management and scheduling systems and personnel who have an outstanding reputation in the Department of Energy Complex.”
This is the second local small business mentorship into which Fluor Idaho has entered. In September, the company announced it would mentor MarCom.
Grand openings happening this weekMann Mortgage, Summit Spine and Sport Chiropractic, and Team Greene Real Estate will be holding a joint grand opening this week. All three have set up shop in a brand-new building near Al’s Sporting Goods. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 1515 Ashment Ave. There will be refreshments and giveaways.
In addition to the Ashment Avenue building grand opening, two other companies will have ribbon cuttings this week. Hummel Architects will have one at noon on Wednesday at 482 Constitutional Way, Suite 111. Falls Printing will hold a grand opening for its location at noon on Thursday at 190 First St.
Chamber calls for Distinguished Under 40 nomineesThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is asking people to send in their nominations for 2020’s “Distinguished Under 40” awards. The Distinguished Under 40 is the Chamber’s annual awards program that honors 10 young people who “have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education.” Young professionals must be nominated by coworkers, managers or business associates. After all nominations are in, a panel of board members will select the winners. The last day to nominate is Oct. 30. Nominations can be submitted at idahofallschamber.com/trc-distinguished-40/.
Keller Williams to hold food driveKeller Williams Realty East Idaho is hosting a food drive for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. They are looking for apple sauce, noodles, dry cereal, peanut butter, canned goods, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rice and granola bars. Donations can be dropped off at 3525 Merlin Drive through Friday.
