Gem State Staffing will hold an end of summer hiring event at noon Aug. 4 at its Idaho Falls office. The event will allow job seekers to see what jobs are available, apply and interview during the event. While waiting for their turn to interview, those interested can enjoy food and drinks outside at the event barbecue.
“It’s just a chance for people to come see what jobs we have available. We have a lot of spots open, and we’re looking to get some more candidates to fill those spots,” said branch manager Meghan Perkins.
Perkins said the application process takes just 20 minutes. Job seekers should bring in two forms of identification. Some people will have the potential to get hired on the spot and can start work immediately.
While Gem State Staffing has a variety of jobs from administration to housekeeping, their specialty is “light industrial and construction.”
“Projects are starting to ramp back up. We just need some reliable people who are willing to work,” Perkins said. “Summer is always a busy time for construction. It’s just a matter of people coming in.”
Department of Commerce invests millions into Idaho small businessThe Department of Commerce will invest $10.9 million into Idaho small businesses through the CARES Act, announced Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce on Wednesday.
The money will go toward businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic and come in the form of revolving loans.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and the (Economic Development Administration) is pleased to invest these CARES Act funds so that Idaho businesses have access to capital to respond to and recover from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.
Eastern Idaho will receive $2.266 million of that money through the Economic Development Administration CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. The grant will go to the East Central Idaho Planning and Development, Inc. also known as The Development Company, located in Rexburg.
The Development Company “plans to strengthen and diversify a highly rural economy by capitalizing and administering an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus impacted businesses in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.”
Physical therapist opens location in Idaho FallsCordell Pickering has opened a second Pick PT Physical Therapy location in Idaho Falls. After the success of his first location in Rexburg, Pickering decided to open another location within his gym, APEX Fitness & Performance. The physical therapy center specializes in orthopedics, spine, sports and vestibular rehab.
Its employees also are certified to help with balance, dizziness and vertigo impairments.
Pick PT Physical Therapy is located at 2277 E. Lincoln Road. More information can be found at pickpt.com.
Soda Tsunami goes up for saleSoda Tsunami opened three years ago, specializing in flavored drinks, smoothies and sweets. Now, the business is up for sale. Soda Tsunami is owned by couple Amanda and Jonathan Rosenberg.
The building is listed by the Nelson Group as being 1,600 square feet for $69,000 with leasing options available. If the building leased before Soda Tsunami is sold, the business will move into a smaller location until a buyer is found.
Soda Tsunami is located at 3460 S. 25th East. More information on the company can be found at sodatsunami.wixsite.com/drinks.
