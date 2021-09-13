The digital marketing masterpiece known as Get Found First lands its second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America at 1,308.
Get Found First is owned and operated by Michael Johnson and Katie Harris of Blackfoot and recently has outgrown out of its current office space and is relocating to a historic downtown building on Bridge Street, the old J.C. Penney building. Renovations on the new location continue to take shape with the façade completed and major internal demolition and construction nearing completion.
The idea of creating or joining a digital marketing firm was introduced to Johnson while he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of his mission companions owned a digital marketing company and gave the idea to Johnson who ran with it when he returned home. He met his business partner, Harris, and together they started paving history for eastern Idaho in the digital world.
Get Found First Vice President Michael Tominaga had this to say about the company’s continued success: “We will get to do what we have done best — hire local, train local, and support local.”
Johnson said, “Being included on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor. To do it two years in row is something our team is extremely proud of. To achieve this recognition during a global pandemic is particularly noteworthy and a true testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to our clients. … Our new HQ is the perfect opportunity for us to kick off our goal of reaching the Inc. 5000 three years in a row.”
In all, 26 Idaho firms made the list including two others from eastern Idaho. Topping the list for Idaho at 59 is Proud Source Water, which is listed as a Boise company, but got its start in Mackay and bottles Mackay Springs water, the same water used by the town.
Outback Landscaping lands on Inc. 5000 list
Outback Landscaping in Idaho Falls also was added to the Inc. 5000 list (3404) with its level of growth. Outback Landscaping is a privately owned business that continues to grow not only its clientele but also the way the attack projects.
Outback Landscaping uses technology to improve its business — from computer-aided drafting and design to global informational systems, the staff creates a detailed plan for each of their customers that are looking for something more than a mowed lawn.
Stukent makes Inc. list for fourth straight year
Stukent, an education-based company in Idaho Falls, finds itself in familiar territory on the Inc. 5000 list. For those who are unfamiliar with Stukent, it aids in post-secondary education lesson building as well as connecting professors with guest speakers and providing online textbooks and resources to the classroom in universities across the U.S. and globe.
It was the fourth straight year that Stukent had made the list.
Stukent cornered a portion of the education market with its business model. Rather than focusing on the students, the decision was to “help educators help students help the world,” as stated in company’s mission statement.
Business After Hours
The Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St. will host a Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ribbon cuttings
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies:
• Kristi’s Keepsakes, noon, Tuesday, 2155 E. 17th St.
• D’rock Wellnesss, noon, Wednesday, 419 Park Ave.
