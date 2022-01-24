The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has launched a new program known as the Chamber Academy.
The Chamber Academy is a classroom-style program for local business owners and managers to advance their skills and help navigate the difficulties of COVID-19.
The program will include guest speakers that will share their specific areas of expertise to propel attendees forward.
“Chamber Academy is a great concept and opportunity to give back to the business community,” Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze said.
The first class will be led by guest speaker Jared Oviatt of BBSI, which offers payroll, workers’ compensation, human resources, risk, and business consulting services, and will focus on successful hiring strategies. Oviatt will cover marketing strategies that include presenting the business in a positive light to potential employees and providing good applicant experiences. The class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at 957 Pier Drive in Idaho Falls.
Chamber Academy will cover different aspects of business management including taxes and business structure and, as the course progresses, will cover more advanced skills. Classes will be held once a month and participants are not required to attend all classes in the series.
The cost is $25 per class for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Spots are limited and those who are interested are urged to register early.
INL internships available to professionals of tomorrow
Idaho National Laboratory and participating partners at the Department of Energy are in the process of recruiting high school and college students and graduates to participate in more than 20 different professional internships ranging in specialization from cybersecurity to alternative energy sources. The internships require the students to provide a professional resume or curriculum vitae as well as proof of grade point average and current schedule.
The programs are designed to provide the students with real-world experience so that they may utilize it once they have graduated and offer competitive wages during their time at INL. Those interested are encouraged to apply online at inl.gov/inl-initiatives/education/internships/.
Ribbon cutting
• Adair Homes, 1:30 p.m., 390 Memorial Drive, Feb. 1.
• The Brickyard Event Center, noon, 1025 S. Ammon Road, Feb. 11.
• Arcane Marketing, noon, 675 E. Anderson St., Feb. 16.
• YMCA Christina Anderson Playground & Outdoor Basketball Court, noon, 155 N. Corner Ave., Feb. 25.
February Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s February Out of the Box Lunch will be held at noon Feb. 1 at the Westbank, 525 River Parkway, Idaho Falls. Cost is $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers.
Chamber Days at the Legislature
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s annual trip to Boise to meet with Idaho legislators and other state leaders will be held Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd. Tickets are $99.
For information, call 208-523-1010.
