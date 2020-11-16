Ball Ventures has announced that Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant will be coming to Sandcreek Commons in Ammon at the end of April.
The regional fast-casual chain was founded in Bountiful, Utah, in 2008. Since then, it has been expanding across Utah and Idaho. The Ammon restaurant will be its 22nd location.
“Mo’ Bettah’s Hawaiian Style is unlike any other restaurant in the Idaho Falls/Ammon area. Working with Mo’ Bettah’s management has been a pleasure. We can’t wait for the community to enjoy their delicious menu,” said Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures, in a news release.
Mo’ Bettah specializes in Hawaiian food. Its founders, Kalani and Kimo Mac, are from Hawaii. Mo’ Bettah’s most popular menu items include teriyaki chicken, teriyaki steak, kalua pork, and a breaded and deep-fried chicken katsu.
Mo’ Bettah’s will occupy approximately 2,600 square feet of the new 7,600-square-foot building under construction in the shopping center. Wind River Construction, HK Contractors, Horrocks Engineers and Dixon & Associates were hired to design and construct the restaurant. Brent Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated in the listing.
Sandcreek Commons is a business center owned by Ball Ventures and Woodbury Corporation in Ammon. Other Sandcreek Commons tenants include Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby, Broulim’s Fresh Foods and Wendy’s.
Physical therapy clinic offers new treatment
Edema Therapy Solutions in Idaho Falls is offering specialized treatment for those suffering from swelling in their body. Edema is “swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in your body’s tissues,” according to the Mayo Clinic. According to Edema Therapy Solutions Owner Scottie Schmalz-Hope, a certified lymphedema therapist, it is the only clinic in eastern Idaho to specialize in the treatment of edema. Her company treats patients in a variety of ways, including “wrapping the limb, massage, pneumatic compression, complete decongestive therapy or exercising regularly.” The clinic is located at 3920 Washington Parkway.
“No matter the underlying cause, edema or swelling can decrease a patient’s quality of life and lead to serious complications. At Edema Therapy Solutions, we work to identify the underlying cause of edema and to provide practical and sustainable therapeutic solutions,” Schmalz-Hope said in the release.
Grand Targhee reopening Friday
Grand Targhee Resort announced it will reopen for skiing on Friday. The ski resort reported it has gotten 83 inches of snow this year, with 42 inches at its base. Ski Magazine recently named Grand Targhee as the 28th best place to ski in the western United States.
“Targhee will be on the Mountain Collective Pass for the 2020-’21 season, a big deal for the old-school Wyoming resort that’s so far stayed out of multi-resort mega pass deals,” said Ski Magazine.
