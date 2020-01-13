A new tax business, High Desert Tax, opened this month in Idaho Falls.
High Desert Tax is owned and operated by LayLa Johnson, an enrolled agent, “the highest credential the IRS awards,” according to irs.gov. The company’s main focus is assisting individuals, small businesses and retirees. Prior to opening High Desert Tax, Johnson spent five years working in taxes.
“I was working for a chain tax company before, and decided, ‘Hey, I can better serve my clients on my own,’” Johnson said.
The reason Johnson felt she would be able to better serve clients on her own had a lot to do with pricing. She disagrees with the one-size-fits-all approach that many large tax companies utilize.
“I have total control over the pricing. A computer service doesn’t tell me how much I’m going to charge. For instance, if someone walks in with a small statement and computer says you have to charge $20 for this, well that’s just not how I do business,” Johnson said. “I just really want to be able to do doing what I think is right and what I think is fair to an individual.”
Johnson said she prefers getting to know her clients on a human level.
“It’s really about sitting down and getting to know people and their lives and making sure their needs are met,” Johnson said. “It’s not just plugging some information into a computer and having it spit back some numbers.”
According to Johnson, the benefit of using an enrolled agent like herself is having someone who can contact the IRS and talk to them directly.
Johnson said she’s one of those rare people that finds taxes absolutely fascinating. To her, peoples’ taxes are fun puzzles to solve and the later they keep her up at night, the better.
“I know it’s bizarre and I can’t explain it, but it’s something I genuinely have fun doing,” Johnson said with a laugh. “It’s like a disease. I can’t help it; I just am so passionate about taxes.
High Desert Tax is located inside the James Madison Taylor building at 1075 S. Utah Ave, Suite 355. It can be contacted at 208-524-9896 or online at highdeserttax.com.
Community Hospital to hold ribbon cuttingThe Idaho Falls Community Hospital will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, with an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. afterward featuring hospital tours, food, refreshments and giveaways.
“For anybody who’s interested in seeing the new facility, it’s a great opportunity to take a personal tour with team members and see what we’re doing for the community,” said Brian Ziel, Community Hospital marketing specialist.
Idaho Falls receives first building permit of the decadeThe first building site permit of the decade has been filed. At an estimated value of $500,000, the Hansen and Harper LLC applied for a permit regarding the Teton Home Health Wellness Center on Jan. 2 at 12:47 p.m. The site is located at 2470 Jafer Court and will be remodeled by Tallman Construction and Design.
New donation for Idaho FFAValley Wide Cooperative, along with its grant partner Land O’ Lakes, recently donated $10,000 to the Idaho FFA. The National FFA Organization, formerly Future Farmers of America, is an organization that seeks to promote success in young students through agricultural education.
Together, Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes donate more than $100,000 per year to local communities and organizations, a recent news release said.
The Idaho FFA will use the grant for education, travel, and conferences.
Sheriff’s Office receives massage chairsAhhhsome Relaxation donated three massage chairs to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office last week.
“We appreciate everything the Sheriff’s Office does for our community and recognize the stress their service places on deputies and their families,” said Alyce Jeppesen, COO at Ahhhsome Relaxation. “Having these chairs available in the department will give deputies another tool to help improve their health and reduce the impact of stress in their lives.”
Ahhhsome Relaxation is located at 939 S. 25th East, Suite 115.
JPMorgan branches consolidate
The JPMorgan Chase bank inside Fred Meyer on Northgate Mile will shut its doors for the last time at 7 p.m. Jan. 30. At that time, the branch will be consolidating with the Ammon branch located at 1711 S. 25th East. No action is required by customers in this move. However, a JPMorgan ATM will still be available at Fred Meyer.
Submit newsSubmit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.