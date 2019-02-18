A new Holiday Inn and Suites is coming to Jackson Hole Junction and construction on the hotel will break ground next week.
InnTrusted LLC, a local hotel management company that purchased the franchise rights to build an Idaho Falls Holiday Inn and Suites, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony, with speakers and refreshments, at noon Feb. 28 at Jackson Hole Junction along Sunnyside Road.
The new hotel, which is expected to open in 15 to 18 months, will have 108 guest rooms and more than 4,600 square feet of meeting space, according to InnTrusted’s regional director of operations James West.
“We had an opportunity to partner with Jackson Hole Junction and build this hotel,” West said. “We were looking to build a full-service Holiday Inn and it seemed like the right fit for the market.”
The hotel will have a restaurant and bar called Burger Theory.
“It’s similar to a Red Robin,” West said. “It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner to anyone that wants to come.”
“The menu is more than just burgers,” he added.
Burger Theory is an InterContinental Hotels Group brand. InterContinental Hotels Group is Holiday Inn’s parent company.
The new hotel will have a 4,654-square-foot ballroom that can be divided into three separate spaces. The ballroom will hold 300 to 400 event guests.
The meeting space will be the second largest in Idaho Falls, behind the Shilo Inn Convention Center, West said. InnTrusted is building the ballroom in response to a need for more meeting space in the area, West said.
“We saw the need and wanted to capitalize on that and provide that service,” he said.
InnTrusted owns and manages 14 hotels in Idaho, Montana and Utah, including five Idaho Falls hotels, which are Hampton Inn (both the Lindsay Boulevard and Channing Way locations), Holiday Inn Express, La Quinta Inn and Suites and Candlewood Suites.
“Holiday Inn has been absent from the southeast (Idaho) market for a long time,” West said. “It’ll be nice to get that brand back in the area.”
CEI to host event with free workplace safety classes
The College of Eastern Idaho, in partnership with Safety Fest of the Great Northwest, will host a free occupational safety and health training event, called Idaho Falls Safety Fest, next month.
The event, planned for March 19-21 at CEI, is meant to provide safety and health training courses to workers, supervisors and managers of local businesses, a news release said.
Idaho Falls Safety Fest is sponsored by Idaho National Laboratory and Bateman-Hall, a local construction company.
It’s the first of what will be an annual event, the release said.
Registration will remain open until classes are filled. To see a list of class topics and to register, visit www.cei.edu/wft/safety-fest.
Zions Bank honors three local companies at luncheon
Zions Bank named three Idaho Falls companies, Crayster, Rock Solid Granite and Tile, and Stukent, Top Businesses at its “Speaking on Business: luncheon on Feb. 8.
Crayster manufactured a patented crawfishing trap. Rock Solid Granite and Tile fabricates and installs natural stone and quartz countertops. And Stukent is a technology company that allows textbook authors to update curriculum regularly.
“Companies like Crayster, Rock Solid Granite and Tile, and Stukent exemplify the entrepreneur spirit that helps create new jobs and enhances our local communities,” said Chris Redgrave, senior vice president at Zions Bank, in a news release.
Sunnyside Gardens moves to new location
Sunnyside Gardens, the garden center, greenhouse and nursery, has moved to a new location.
The store moved 1 mile east from its original location and is now at 3240 E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon.
