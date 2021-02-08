Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho has received the 2021 Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award, adding to its collection of honors.
The award comes from Home Care Pulse, a leading quality assurance for home care organization.
It is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics, according to a news release.
The honor means Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho is ranked among the top 10 percent of thousands of participating home care providers, a Visiting Angels news release said. This is the third consecutive year the company has received this award. And for the sixth consecutive year Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho was named the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice in eastern Idaho.
“Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed, said Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse, in the release. “This award allows them to provide proof.”
“We are honored to receive this distinction and it is well earned by the most amazing team of Angels who have gone above and beyond with every visit this past year, said W. Scott Holmes, owner and CEO of Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho, in the release.
Idaho National Laboratory wins Top 10 Innovations in Diversity Award
The Idaho National Laboratory has earned national recognition for its work to develop practices that embed inclusion and diversity into the organization.
Profiles in Diversity Journal named INL in its Top 10 Innovations in Diversity Awards.
The recognition is presented to organizations that have developed innovative solutions in the areas of workforce diversity, inclusion and human equity.
In 2017, INL embarked on a journey toward inclusive diversity, a fresh approach to inclusion grounded in psychological safety, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and creating a sense of belonging, an INL news release said. Since the program’s inception, INL has seen a more diverse executive leadership team, increased the number of women and people of color in its talent pipeline, and had a reduction in labwide attrition, according to a news release.
Award-winning author, marketer will keynote I.F. Chamber event
An event aimed at improving marketing skills for area businesses is in the works for March 11.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing Masters is set to be an all-day hybrid event aimed at educating business owners that are involved in their own marketing. Workshops and speakers will try to bring new perspectives and experience to those who participate in person and online.
The keynote speaker will be Steve Napolitan, a best-selling author and award-winning marketer, according to a chamber news release.
The sessions will help give business owners the resources and knowledge to give their marketing the push it needs to grow their businesses through social channels, online and through the community.
The event is part of the chamber’s Business Summit Series. For information, contact adrienne@andx.com or call 208-534-5699.
INL to host supplier engagement series webinar
This month’s Idaho National Laboratory supplier engagement webinar will focus on “demystifying nonconstruction service contracts at INL,” an INL news release said.
INL’s Small Business Program is hosting this series, and February’s speaker is Elise Miller, the lab’s service acquisition manager.
The webinar series started in June and has continued on a monthly basis, covering topics such as INL partnership opportunities, advanced nuclear supply chain needs, and INL construction needs.
This month’s webinar will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone interested in learning more about opportunities for small businesses in Idaho and partnerships with INL is invited to join.
Attendees can register at bit.ly/FebruaryINLWebinar.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.