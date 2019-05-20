HomeSmart Premier Realty, a real estate brokerage firm and franchise branch of HomeSmart International, is now serving Idaho Falls.
The franchise, which is based in the Phoenix area, takes a technology-focused approach to real estate brokerage services, with end-to-end brokerage services on the same online platform, including data and marketing tools.
The Idaho Falls branch, which opened in January, is the first HomeSmart in Idaho and it holds exclusive HomeSmart franchise rights for the entire state.
The company is growing fast; it opened 20 new locations in the U.S. last year.
The Idaho Falls HomeSmart franchise will serve agents and consumers across eastern Idaho, from Island Park to Bear Lake.
Real estate agents who partner with HomeSmart are independent contractors and pay a flat monthly fee — $9.99 — for brokerage services. They also pay a flat commission fee on each sale, no matter the sale price.
“With our model our agents get to keep the majority of the commission that they earn,” said Elias Trejo, CEO and majority owner of the Idaho Falls HomeSmart. “We’re not trying to nickel-and-dime them out of the industry. Everyone has different dreams and goals and our job is to try to promote those.”
HomeSmart offers several different online tools for its real estate agents. The main tool is end-to-end online brokerage services, which makes transactions more efficient and cost effective, Trejo said.
The company also allows agents to automatically utilize online real estate tools, such as Zillow, YouTube and Trulia. For example, a HomeSmart agent’s home listing will automatically be syndicated to thousands of websites, Trejo said, and a YouTube video of the listing will be posted.
“We call ourselves the Netflix of real estate,” Trejo said. “The agent is able to manage the entire transaction from start to finish on one platform. They get all the tools that they would get from a tradition brokerage they just don’t have to pay the cost of it.”
HomeSmart provides training and market analysis for its agents, as well, which can cut costs for their clients, Trejo said. The cost of buying a home can increase if the client’s agent isn’t properly trained, he added.
Since opening earlier this year, HomeSmart has recruited nearly 50 agents in eastern Idaho, the majority of which are based in Idaho Falls.
The company is looking to open a Pocatello branch next, Trejo said.
“We’re excited to be here and be a positive part of our community,” he said. “We’re just glad to be here.”
Dept. of Labor to host unemployment
workshop in Idaho Falls
The Idaho Department of Labor will host an unemployment insurance and labor laws workshop from 8:15 a.m. to noon on June 12 in Idaho Falls.
“These workshops are designed to help employers better understand the unemployment insurance program, the process followed when employees file for unemployment benefits and how that affects the employer,” a Department of Labor posting said.
Topics will include: preparing for and conducting separations, investigating unemployment claims, the appeals process, law changes and fraud, among other things.
The free event will be held at the Department of Labor’s Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road.
There will be another event the following day at the Department of Labor’s Pocatello office, 430 N. Fifth Ave.
Reservations are requested due to limited space. To reserve a space, call 208-332-3570 (ext. 3972) or send an email to brad.stadsvold@labor.idaho.gov.
Real estate experts to host economic forecast presentation
The Eastern Idaho Home Builders Association and the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors will host an economic forecast presentation at 11:30 a.m. on June 12.
The topic of the presentation is “What is predicted for housing in eastern Idaho?”
There will be presentations by Robert Dietz, senior vice president and chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, and by Patrick Malone, associate broker and east district vice president for Idaho Realtors.
The event will be held at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls.
Lunch will be served. Admission is $25 for members of one of the two organizations or $30 for nonmembers.
