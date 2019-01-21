Last year, Idaho Airbnb hosts earned a total of $37.5 million, hosting 322,600 guests through the hospitality app that allows users to rent their homes to vacationers.
Ada and Fremont counties brought in the most revenue in the state with hosts earning $8.2 million and $4.7 million, respectively.
“This comes as Idaho residents increasingly embrace the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn meaningful extra income and make ends meet,” said an Airbnb news release.
Idaho Airbnb hosts earn on average about $6,600 annually in supplemental income, the news release said.
Airbnb is often a cheaper option for travelers than a hotel. Or it can be the only option in remote areas where there are no hotels.
While there can be fewer amenities and services when staying in someone’s home, there are advantages to Airbnb, such as more autonomy and being able to house a large group under one roof.
Also, Airbnb can be a backup option when cities host large events, such as a Boise State football game, and hotels are booked.
Unsurprisingly, Ada County, home to the state’s largest metropolitan area, hosted the most Airbnb guests, with 73,300, and collected the highest host income, with $8.2 million, among Idaho counties.
Fremont County, a popular tourist destination due to its proximity to Caribou-Targhee National Forest and Yellowstone National Park, had the second highest numbers, with 36,100 visitors and $4.7 million in host income.
Three eastern Idaho counties ranked in the top six. Bonneville County ranked sixth, behind Ada, Fremont, Kootenai, Teton and Valley counties. Bonneville County attracted 19,700 visitors and earned $1.3 million in host income.
The Idaho Press reported in December that Idaho’s tourism economy — the state’s third largest industry behind agriculture and technology — is driven by visitors from neighboring states who come to see family members that relocated here.
Those who aren’t visiting loved ones are most likely here to hike, ski, camp or visiting state landmarks, the Idaho Press reported.
AT&T debuts new store design in Grand Teton Mall
AT&T, the American media and telecommunications conglomerate that also sells cellphones, debuted a new store design at the Grand Teton Mall.
The new design is meant to reflect the changing ways consumers are using mobile devices for entertainment, according to an AT&T news release. Last year, video traffic on the AT&T network grew by 75 percent, the news release said.
AT&T, which bought the satellite broadcaster DIRECTV in 2015, has trained store representatives to sell DIRECTV services along with phones. Additionally, smartphones were moved to the center of the store to make room for other gadgets, such as augmented reality glasses, smartwatches and tablets.
“The design connects residents with the mobile entertainment they love,” said Matt Langer, AT&T-Idaho’s director of sales, in a new release.
PTAC to host “Doing Business with the Government” training
The Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center, a service that helps businesses grow sales and marketing, is hosting free “Doing Business with the Government” starting Jan. 29 in eastern Idaho.
There will be four classes in eastern Idaho: Jan. 29 in Salmon, Jan. 30 in Saint Anthony, Jan. 31 in Idaho Falls and Feb. 1 in Pocatello.
To register for the training, visit www.center-gateway.com/#/events.
Bingham Memorial to host ribbon-cutting for new geriatric psychiatric unit
Bingham Memorial Hospital will host a ribbon-cutting Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its New Leaf Geriatric Psychiatric Unit, which officially opened Jan. 1.
The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Bingham Memorial Garden Café, 98 Poplar St., Blackfoot.
To RSVP, contact Mark Baker at 208-534-8906 or mbaker@binghammemorial.org.
