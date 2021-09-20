The Idaho Cancer Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has been accredited for radiation oncology by the American College of Radiology, the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body.
The cancer center underwent a rigorous assessment, including peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists. The center was evaluated for patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs.
Dr. Daniel Miller, Radiation Oncologist at the Idaho Cancer Center, said: “This designation is powerful, since it validates that our facility has achieved the highest level of quality and patient safety. Our staff worked incredibly hard to earn this designation, and I’m proud to be a part of this team that provides topnotch care to people fighting cancer.”
Idaho Cancer Center at EIRMC is accredited for a three-year surveying period.
Bingham Healthcare focusing on prostate cancer awareness
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month and in efforts to spread the word, Bingham Healthcare has conducted urology question-and-answer sessions on Facebook Live with Dr. David Sisul of Bingham Memorial Hospital. The Facebook Live videos are part of an on-going segment named “Be Informed” that Bingham Healthcare provides.
During the “Be Informed” segment with Dr. Sisul, general questions were posed from people in the community. Dr. Sisul answered questions pertaining to both men and women regarding incontinence and how that becomes more common with age.
Dr. Sisul sees patients in both Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, and Dr. J. David Sule sees patients in Blackfoot and Pocatello. Both urologists want men to know that they no longer need to suffer in silence and to ask questions about prostate health.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death in men, according to the American Cancer Society.
Chamber ribbon cutting for CEI Yellowstone Training Center
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting event on Sept. 30 for the CEI Yellowstone Training Center.
The Bank of Commerce Business After Hours
The Bank of Commerce will host the Sept. 30 installment of Business After Hours. The most recent installment was held at the Idaho Falls Library on Sept. 16.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.