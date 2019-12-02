The new Idaho Falls Community Hospital officially opened its doors to patients Monday.
The new hospital is connected to the Mountain View Hospital, with the buildings sharing an entrance and connected lobbies. At 182,000 square feet Idaho Falls Community Hospital has 88 beds in the main hospital and an additional 22 beds in the emergency room.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to let the people of this area meet our staff and show them what we call ‘our culture,’ what’s important to us, and how we take care of our patients,” said Casey Jackman, COO of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “Our staff is so excited about getting in front of the patients and getting a chance to take care of them.”
Cornerstone Café, a cafeteria with chefs and room for up to 73 diners, is located on the lower floor.
The Community Hospital is located at 2327 Coronado St.
New medical air base to service eastern Idaho
Air Method’s Air Idaho Rescue will open a new base at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The base will service Bonneville, Bingham, Jefferson, Butte, Madison, Caribou, Bannock, and Fremont counties, as well as additional surrounding area.
“In emergency situations that we are called to, minutes can be the differences between life and death,” Air Methods area manager Mike Jenkins said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with EIRMC to service eastern Idaho and the surrounding areas to ensure emergency medical care is accessible to everyone in these communities.”
With the region’s high level of neonatal intensive care, a Level III unit, the most important aspect of the new air base will be able its ability to better serve babies who need emergency access to specialty care, EIRMC officials said in the release.
Additionally, the medical center offers the region’s only burn center, Level I Intensive Care Unit, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care, and Pediatric Intensive Care units; and the region’s only Joint Commission-certified “Primary Stroke Center” and Behavioral Health Center.
Air Methods launches ‘No Membership Required’ initiativeAir Methods has launched a “No Membership Required” initiative nationwide. With this initiative, Air Methods discontinued selling its Air Methods Advantage membership program in April, a company news release said.
In the past, memberships were sold on the premise that they would help patients avoid unexpected out-of-pocket expenses related to the potential of needing air medical services, the release said. Today, Air Methods is going in-network with a growing number of insurance providers to avoid balance bills, the release said. Balance billing is the practice of billing a patient for the difference between the plan’s reimbursement and the medical charges.
Air Methods now has 47 in-network agreements across the United States. Today, approximately 75 percent of Air Methods’ patients are covered for its services either through commercial insurance or through Medicare Part B or Medicaid, so patients will not receive a balance bill for services. Patients of these private insurance plans do not require a membership, and will only be responsible for their co-payments and deductibles, if applicable by their plan, the release said.
For information , visit airmethods.com/nomembershiprequired.
Al’s Sporting Goods coming to Idaho Falls
Al’s Sporting Goods will open a new store in Idaho Falls. This store will be the third location for the Logan, Utah-based sporting goods company.
“For decades we have been looking for the golden opportunity in Idaho Falls and we finally found it,” said Kris Larsen, CEO of Al’s Sporting Goods and third generation family member. “We have many friends and longtime customers from southeastern Idaho. When this opportunity arose, we jumped on it quickly.”
The store will be located 2395 East 17th St., in the former Toys R Us building. Store owners hope to open in September.
Kids get a chance to sleep next to dinosaursThe Museum of Idaho will host a Night at the Museum event for children in grades three through six wishing to spend a night at the museum at 7 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. The night will include science-based activities, a scavenger hunt, a movie, pizza, and breakfast. The event is $55 for non-members, $50 for members, and scholarships are available for children needing financial assistance, including those that qualify for free or reduced school lunch.
More information can be found at museumofidaho.org/event/night-at-the-museum.
YPN hosts end of year partyThe Young Professional Network will be holding its end of year party at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Snow Eagle Brewing and Grill. Young entrepreneurs are encouraged to join for an evening of networking and food. Admittance is $10.
Physical therapy center openingWright Physical Therapy is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Shelley location from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 299 Anderson Road in Shelley.
Business After HoursThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event for December will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Bank of Idaho, 399 Capital Ave.
