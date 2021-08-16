An Idaho Falls company has been named as one of the top 10 best small commercial printing companies to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by an industry magazine.
AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls ranked eighth in the 2021 Printing News Magazine for small commercial companies to recover from the pandemic. The edition was published June 14.
“The pandemic created challenges for all of us, but also created opportunities. Our whole team worked hard to find ways around every setback and innovate new and better solutions for our business customers that were facing their own struggles. We owe this recognition to our community that continues to choose our services,” said Lynn Nelson, owner of AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls, in a news release.
The ranking was determined by how small commercial print businesses coped during the pandemic and what measures were taken to bounce back to normalcy, according to the release. The company attributes its success to its vast offerings of services, including graphic design, digital and traditional marketing services, sign and banner printing, vehicle wraps and more.
Nelson runs and operates eight other AlphaGraphics locations, including one in Rexburg. The Idaho Falls location opened in 2007 and is one of 260 AlphaGraphics stores worldwide.
Down Town Barber School celebrates grand opening
The Down Town Barber School in Idaho Falls celebrated its grand opening on Saturday and gave cosmetology scholarships to two visitors.
The school announced in a Facebook post that the scholarship winners were Will Jenkins and Dan Cuoio. Jenkin received a $500 scholarship and Cuoio received a $4,500 scholarship.
The cosmetology school is owned by Hallie Kane. It officially opened May 15 at 275 Cliff St. The school is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to the school, customers can get a haircut at a discounted rate of $7. Other barber shop services are included such as beard trims and customers also can get their shoes shined at the business.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.