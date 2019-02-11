Idaho Falls Pediatrics is opening a new location in Ammon and its young clients will likely be excited by the building’s design.
The new facility, which will open later this year, will be located at 3067 Eagle Drive. It’s designed to resemble a medieval castle, with stone walls and a mock parapet around the roof.
The design is meant to make a doctor visit more fun for kids, said Jamie Howard, Idaho Falls Pediatric’s office manager.
“We are just super excited to be able to offer something fun to our patients,” Howard said. “We just feel like it makes it a little less scary for kids to come to the doctor.”
The design was a collaboration between Idaho Falls Pediatric’s four doctors and Resin Architecture, a local firm. Construction is being handled by Blue Ribbon Construction — also a local firm.
“The doctors are 100 percent involved in all of it,” Howard said. “It was a group effort.”
Howard said the new location is necessary because the operation — which will add a new doctor this summer — has outgrown one of its two offices at 2375 Coronado St.
The Coronado office will close when the new location opens in fall or winter of this year. The second office, at 1645 Pancheri Drive, will remain open.
East Idaho Albertson’s offering new flu services
Albertsons pharmacies in eastern Idaho are offering new flu services, including testing and medication.
Idaho is one of 45 states with widespread flu activity this season, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, Albertsons is offering three new flu-related services.
First, for $35, people ages 6 and older can get a flu test, described as “a quick and simple nasal swab to determine if they are infected the flu.”
Second, at no cost, people ages 6 and older who are considered high-risk for the flu or live with someone that’s being treated for the flu can receive preventative medication.
Lastly, for $35, people ages 6 to 45 who have a sore throat or other strep symptoms can buy a strep test.
New Rexburg apartment complex to open in April
Kartchner Inc., an eastern Idaho housing investor and operator, announced Monday it is now accepting applications for its new apartment complex in Rexburg.
Eden Apartments, located at 555 Miken Drive, has 481 units — both one and two bedrooms, ranging in monthly rent from $800 to $1,260. The complex has a clubhouse with a fitness center, club room, game room, study room, Jacuzzi, fire pit and grilling stations.
Eden Apartments is the fifth eastern Idaho housing development for Kartchner Inc. It also owns Mesa Falls Apartments and the Gates Student Housing in Rexburg, the Falls Apartments in Idaho Falls and the Residence at First Street in Ammon.
Eden Apartments is Brigham Young University-Idaho-approved community housing, or housing for married students.
Eden is now accepting applications for April move-ins. To apply, visit www.edenapartments.com.
Date set for Scramble for Commerce golf tournament
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced a date for its annual Scramble for Commerce golf tournament.
The tournament will be held at 9 a.m. on May 17 at the Idaho Falls Country Club. The title sponsor is Mountain View Hospital.
A team of four can register for the tournament for $400. Sponsorships are available, ranging from $300 to $2,000.
To register or buy a sponsorship, visit idahofallschamber.com/golf-tournament/.
