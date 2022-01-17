Idaho Falls Power is conducting a survey in an effort to better understand its customers’ thoughts on clean energy.
Idaho Falls is one of the state’s fastest-growing cities and with that growth comes increased demand for electricity. In an effort to meet that demand, the utility looks at additional energy resources, an Idaho Falls Power news release said.
“We’d like to better understand our customer’s interest in clean energy resources,” said Bear Prairie, the utility’s general manager, in the release. “This survey will provide us important data to gauge the community’s level of interest in clean energy options, along with their preferences of resources and the prices they’re willing to pay.”
Some of the utility’s customers may have already received email or text messages asking them to participate in the survey, which runs through Friday.
Currently, 96.54% Idaho Falls Power’s energy comes from clean resources such as hydroelectric dams, wind, solar and nuclear power, according to its website. Idaho Falls Power owns and operates five hydroelectric projects along the Snake River and it also owns a portion of the Horse Butte Wind project and operates a small solar installation at its location on South Capital Avenue. Through those sources it generates 26% of the power needed for the city’s electric requirements. The remaining electric requirements are met through long-term contracts with Bonneville Power Administration and short-term market purchases, the website said.
The Clean Energy Survey is available on the Idaho Falls Power website home page.
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and participating customers will be entered into a random drawing for prizes including smart thermostats, energy efficiency kits, and Idaho Falls Power extension power cords, the release said.
Chamber of Commerce extends its Give Hope food drive
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Elevation Labs have extended their Hope Lunch donation drive in hopes of aiding local food-insecure families through the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
The Hope Lunch campaign asks businesses and individuals to support the Community Food Basket by donating the cost of one lunch. In it’s first year, the campaign raised $14,000, the chamber’s website said. Monetary donations are important to the food basket because every $1 donated can be turned into $4.80 worth of food, the website said.
The extension, which will run through the end of January, came as a last-minute decision to provide more opportunities for community members to give.
“This Give Hope food drive was not as successful as we wanted but there were more organizations working toward the same goal, so the end result will be better,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said.
Hope Lunch donations can be delivered to 365 River Parkway in Idaho Falls.
Ribbon cutting
• Adair Homes, 1:30 p.m., 390 Memorial Drive, Feb. 1.
•Arcane Marketing, noon, 675 E. Anderson St., Feb. 16.
•YMCA Christina Anderson Playground & Outdoor Basketball Court, noon, 155 N. Corner Ave., Feb. 25.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s January Business After Hours networking event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Golds Gym, 2363 Eagle Drive in Idaho Falls.
February Out of the Box Lunch
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s February Out of the Box Lunch will be held at noon Feb. 1 at the Westbank, 525 River Parkway, Idaho Falls. Cost is $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers.
