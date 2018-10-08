Idaho dairy — which accounts for a third of the state’s farm cash receipts — could see positive gains from a proposed trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau.
If ratified, the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, after the old deal took repeated criticism from President Trump since before he took office.
The three countries concluded negotiations on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Sept. 30.
Canada and Mexico were the first and third largest export markets for U.S. food and agricultural exports last year, supporting more than 325,000 U.S. jobs, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Idaho dairy brought in $2.5 billion in farm cash receipts last year, and the new trade deal gives U.S. dairy producers access to an additional 3.6 percent of Canada’s dairy market, said an Idaho Farm Bureau news release.
Under NAFTA, Canada limited U.S. dairy imports, however under the new agreement, “Canada will provide new access for U.S. dairy products, including for fluid milk, cheese, cream, butter, skim milk and powder, and that nation will also eliminate its tariffs on whey and margarine,” the release said.
Canada will also terminate its Class 7 milk pricing system, a subsidized class of Canadian milk that is used to stop the import of concentrated U.S. milk proteins, the news release said.
Eastern Idaho has more than 100 dairy farms, 37,000 milking cows and three dairy processors, which mostly produce cheese to be exported, according to Sean Ellis, a Idaho Farm Bureau spokesman.
Eastern Idaho dairy farms consist mostly of smaller farms — compared to larger farms in the Magic Valley — but “they do have a significant economic impact in the region,” Ellis said.
The Idaho Dairyman’s Association supports the new agreement, but won’t see the benefits until it’s ratified, Ellis said.
The U.S., Canada and Mexico should sign the agreement in the coming months. After that, it has to be ratified by the U.S. Congress.
U.S. wheat exports also will benefit from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Under NAFTA, wheat exported to Canada is downgraded to feed wheat, used to feed livestock. Under the new deal, Canada has agreed to grade U.S. wheat imports as favorably as Canadian wheat.
U.S. potato and beef industry leaders say they won’t gain much under the new agreement but also won’t lose any of the favorable NAFTA trade terms, the news release said.
Rexburg Chamber of Commerce forum to feature cybersecurity presentation
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum on Wednesday featuring a presentation about cybersecurity for businesses.
Jeremy Johnson, marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific, will give a talk entitled “Tips to Protect Your Business from Scammers.”
“It’s national cybersecurity month, so I’m going to be talking about protecting your business from internet scams, email scams and ransomware,” Johnson said. “It will be a very business-focused presentation.”
Business-owners will learn how to protect their internet network from some of the scams that may be coming their way, Johnson said.
The Better Business Bureau does a lot of research on cybersecurity and works with the Federal Trade Commission to educate businesses and consumers, Johnson said.
The presentation will take place at noon Wednesday at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, 167 W. Main St., Suite 2.
Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announces date for Business of Distinction Awards Gala
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host the 2018 Business of Distinction Awards Gala on Nov. 9.
The fifth annual ceremony will recognize local businesses that have had a positive social and economic impact on the Idaho Falls area.
The Chamber is accepting nominations for the awards and sponsorships for the Gala.
There will be eight industry-specific awards (finance and banking, healthcare, hospitality, etc.) and three awards given to a small, medium and large business of the year, according to Lois Mackes, program and events manager at the Chamber.
To qualify for an award, a business must be based in the Idaho Falls area, it must be profitable and/or demonstrating fiscal responsibility in the last fiscal year, it must be in business for a minimum of three consecutive years by current ownership and it must have a positive impact on the community.
The Chamber is accepting donations for a sponsorship ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. To sponsor the event, contact Lois Mackes at 208-523-1010 or programs@idahofallschamber.com.
The Chamber is hoping to have nomination forms by Oct. 15 and a list of winners by Nov. 1, Mackes said. To submit a nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2Z3Z7NF.
Target to host holiday hiring event this weekend
Target is hosting a walk-in hiring event this weekend at its Ammon location.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, potential applicants can apply to work at Target. A resume is not required, said Eric Schreibeis, the store’s manager
“Just bring a great attitude,” Schreibeis said. “We’re looking for people who can provide great service.”
This will be the first of two hiring events at the Ammon Target, as the store increases staff for the holidays.
It’s the second consecutive year that Target has hosted hiring events nationwide. Last year’s events were very successful, Schreibeis said.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.