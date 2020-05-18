Idaho offers PPE access to small businesses
Idaho small businesses can now receive a 30 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the government. PPE can be used to protect both employees and customers. Supplies available include masks, gloves and sanitizer.
While owners must still pay for the equipment, the intention is to give business owners access to PPE that may be unavailable at local stores or online due to increased demand.
Business owners can find more information at supplies.idaho.gov.
“It’s been a challenge for small businesses to acquire PPE in quantities appropriate for their size. We don’t want the lack of access to PPE to inhibit small businesses from opening, and this new resource is an interim bridge to help them get back to work safely and build consumer confidence while the supply chain normalizes.” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release.
Stage 2 of Little’s reopening plan began on Saturday, meaning 95% of business can now open if they follow health protocols. Bars have now been moved to Stage 3 of reopening, meaning they can open May 30. Originally, bars were slated to open two weeks later on June 13 during Stage 4. Little said he moved the bar opening date “due to downward trends and after close consultation with public health experts.”
Dental clinics coming to RigbyTwo new dental clinics will open adjoining offices this summer in Rigby. The offices of Rigby Pediatric Dental and Mooso Orthodontics are currently under construction at 688 Rigby Lake Circle. Rigby Pediatric Dental is owned by Kory Bingham who plans to open his clinic on July 1. Bingham’s clinic will focus on dental care for children.
Bret Mooso is the owner of Mooso Orthodontics, a clinic that focuses on providing braces and Invisalign treatments. This will be Mooso’s second clinic. His first clinic in Idaho Falls has been operating for 28 years. The Rigby location will open Aug 1.
East Idaho Credit Union among best places to workEast Idaho Credit Union has been named the second-best place to work in Idaho in the “large companies” category by Best Places to Work in Idaho. This is the third year the company has placed in the top three. The winners were selected after employees participated in a survey that asked about their workplace satisfaction.
Dan Thurman, East Idaho Credit Union’s president and CEO, believes the placing comes from his focus “on employee engagement and doing the right thing for them and our members.”
New office leased at Parkwood Professional CenterRes-Care, Inc. has leased a new 2,217 square feet office space at 771 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. It is part of the Parkwood Professional Center location. Res-Care Inc. is a company that “provides services and support to seniors, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children, and job seekers.”
The lease was facilitated by Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial.
