Earlier this year, Idahoan Foods hired 100 new employees after the company saw a 250% increase in sales. Starting this week, Idahoan Foods is looking to hire another 70 employees as demand for non-perishable food products has continued throughout the pandemic. The Idaho Falls-based company is the leading seller of instant mashed potatoes in the United States.
Idahoan Foods has “embraced its role as an essential business in helping feed families across the country during the pandemic. Since then, the company has been able to both maintain a safe workplace for its employees and protect the food supply chain to grocery stores,” said Casey Carty, of Hunter Public Relations, which handles Idahoan Foods’ public relations outreach.
It is seeking new hires in production, packaging, quality assurance, maintenance and management departments “to keep up with continued unprecedented high demand,” according to Carty. Idahoan Foods recently increased its starting hourly pay by 9%, meaning new hires will earn $13.75 per hour. Currently, the company employs approximately 900 people.
To learn more about these openings, visit idahoan.com/idahoan-foods-careers.
Madison Memorial Hospital expands specialty clinic
Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg has expanded its specialty clinic by adding 12 patient exam rooms that were reconstructed out of space previously used for offices and storage. The intention of the specialty clinic is to provide health care in specific areas of medicine without local residents having to travel long distances to see specialists.
The specialty clinic brings in health care professionals who specialize in different areas. The specialists lease the space from the hospital. Currently, the Madison Memorial specialty clinic has specialists in cardiology, sleep clinics, nephrology, oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, urological care, spine and orthopedics and allergy and immunology.
“The popularity of these services is a testament to the effectiveness of offering leased space to specialists who come to the area. This latest expansion is evidence of the fact that this is a growing, significant trend,” said Rachel Gonzales, chief executive officer at Madison Memorial, in a news release.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Dec. 3 and streamed to the public on the Madison Memorial Facebook page. Madison Memorial is located at 450 E Main St. in Rexburg. To learn more, visit madisonmemorial.org.
Grand Peaks Medical expands
Another Rexburg medical clinic is expanding. Grand Peaks Medical has renovated and expanded both its Rexburg and St. Anthony campuses. It has also launched its new website which provides “current and future patients with telehealth medical service, staff information as well as a patient portal.” Additions include a new medical building and a full-service pharmacy.
Grand Peaks Medical services include medical, dental, and behavioral health care.
The clinic is located at 72 S 1st E Suite 1 in Rexburg. To learn more, visit grandpeaks.org.
Hope Lunches campaign seeking donations
This is the final week to donate to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Hope Lunches campaign.
Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce recently canceled its “Out of the Box” events in which people in the local business community network with one another over lunch. The cancellation inspired chamber officials to ask residents to donate the price of one lunch. This money will be donated to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. Chamber members are hoping the campaign will raise $15,000 to $20,000. As of Monday, Hope Lunches had raised $9,671.
To donate, go idahofallschamber.com/event/hope and buy a lunch ticket for either $9, $12 or $15. All proceeds will go to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls. The campaign ends Dec. 20.
