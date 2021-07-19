Idahoan Foods donated $19,000 to the Museum of Idaho to help residents participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have access to the museum.
The museum held a presentation July 13 to announce the donation would allow the museum to charge $1 in admission to SNAP participants.
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition service that provides nutritional benefits to low-income individuals and families to purchase food at grocery stores. It’s administered by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service through its field offices across the U.S., according to its website.
“This is the next step of supporting our community,” said museum Executive Director Karen Baker. “We know education is the step out of poverty.”
Idahoan Foods started in 1951 when a group of farmers in Lewisville growers decided to start a potato dehydration plant, according to the company’s website.
Ryan Ellis, Idahoan Foods vice president or retail marketing and business development, said the company feels a responsibility to support organizations that enrich the communities of Idaho.
“We’re pleased and proud to be able to support, in our small way, the endeavors of the Museum of Idaho,” Ellis said.
Chick-Fil-A sponsoring police fundraiser
The Ammon Chick-fil-A is helping two Bonneville County Deputies recover after a fire destroyed their home.
Deputies Jason and Theresa White lost their home to a fire on July 13. The family was not harmed from the fire but they lost everything in the home, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police.
Chick-fil-A is helping the family the partnering with the Bonneville County Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary to raise funds and collect items to gift.
The restaurant will be sponsoring “Spirit Night” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Customers who inform staff that they are there to help the White Family will have a portion of their order donated directly to the family. People can also bring home items they would like to donate and leave them with Auxiliary.
Email Bonnevillecountyauxiliary@gmail.com for information about the event or other ways to help the family.
Chick-fil-A is located at 3003 S. 25th East in Ammon.
Rexburg Ramen Truck comes to Idaho Falls
A Ramen food truck that started in Rexburg has rolled into Idaho Falls.
Sukuru Basu Ramen, owned by Nelson Moak, opened July 20 to offer Ramen dishes to Idaho Falls locals.
The truck first opened in Rexburg to serve high-quality and fresh food at reasonable prices, according to the business’ website. The truck will be in Idaho Falls until September before it moves back to Rexburg.
The menu consists of four different ramen broths, featuring pork, beef, vegetable and Idahoan dishes.
The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 2300 N Yellowstone Highway.
