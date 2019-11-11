When Bob Gretz’s wife announced they were moving from Washington, D.C., to Idaho Falls, the first thing he did was look up indoor golfing facilities. If Gretz was going to live in a place with more than four months of winter, he had better have somewhere to golf.
Bob’s search came up with nothing, and he decided he would have to open one himself.
“For a person who likes golf and is used to playing year-round, the thought of not playing for 4 (or 6 depending on who you talk to) months doesn’t sit well,” said Gretz’s website.
Months of hard work later, Bob’s Indoor Golf is opening its doors to the public at a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. Nov. 19.
Located inside the former Hancock Fabrics across from the Grand Teton Mall, the building is 10,000 square feet, including 1,800 square feet of putting green, four golf simulators, a conference and party room, and a food service area.
B.I.G., as the owner calls his new place, already is setting up a golf league, a competition for local high school teams and a club championship.
“We have a large golfing community in the area, and I imagine they are going to be pretty excited to have a place like this to be able to come to,” manager Chris French said.
In addition to golf, the simulators allow customers to play virtual lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball and basketball.
Bob’s Indoor Golf is at 2249 E. 17th St. It will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Grand Targhee ranked among best ski resortsLocal skiers had better watch out: the rest of the world is beginning to pay attention to Grand Targhee Resort. The Alta, Wyo., resort was recently ranked the third best ski resort in the West in “Overall Satisfaction” by Ski Magazine. Other categories in which the resort ranked include snow (2), scenery (9), value (4), and local flavor (7). The magazine stressed the quiet, rustic charm of Grand Targhee, especially when compared with the neighboring Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
“It’s a place with a potato-farm vibe and no nightlife, and where ‘shopping’ means picking up a sixer and a meat stick at the General Store,” Ski Magazine said. “And that’s just the way its loyal fans like it.”
The magazine recommended The Royal Wolf, Trap Bar and Warbirds Café as dining options.
Young professionals discuss networkingThe Young Professionals Network will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at McKenzie River Pizza. The focus will be on addressing “the awkwardness that can be networking and the challenges we face, also teaches what to do and how to benefit from those types of settings,” according to the network’s website. Charity Haderlie, a cultural transformation executive at Ignite Coaching and Events will instruct young entrepreneurs on how to “network with other young professionals, represent your business and take action,” a chamber news release said. The event is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
East Idaho Credit Union to host
November Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s November Business After Hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at East Idaho Credit Union, 865 S. Woodruff Ave.
